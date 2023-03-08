NCAA Tournament 2023: Top Sleeper Teams Heading into Men's March Madness

0 of 3

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles have the potential to reprise their role as the NCAA men's basketball tournament's biggest sleeper.

Max Abmas and Co. advanced to the Sweet 16 two years ago as a No. 15 seed, and they could replicate that path again in 2023.

Oral Roberts will not be as low of a seed as it was in 2021, but it still can be considered a sleeper pick because of the little attention it received during its perfect run through the Summit League.

Oral Roberts is just one of a few mid-major programs that could win spots in the hearts of many college basketball fans during March Madness.

The Toledo Rockets and Drake Bulldogs can pose threats in different ways. Toledo can score with any team in the country, while Drake has one of the toughest defenses from the mid-major ranks.