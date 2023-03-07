Men's NCAA Bracketology 2023: Real-Time Seed and Region Projections for All 68 Teams

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Championship Week for the 2023 men's college basketball season is in full swing, bringing with it a plethora of heart-wrenching and bracket-altering chaos.

It's the madness before the Madness.

And we'll be with you every step of the way with our annual live bracket tracker.

Last Updated: 9:18 p.m. ET Tuesday

Whether it's a noon ET start in the ACC or an after-midnight tipoff in the Mountain West, if the game matters for the bracket, I will be here, updating the projected field ASAP after games go final.

After the region-by-region snapshots, we'll see how things are looking along the bubble, provide a schedule of the day's biggest games, take a (brief as possible) conference-by-conference look at what's at stake the rest of the way and then give the full seed list at the bottom.

"Play-In" Games

No. 11 in South: Penn State vs. Nevada

No. 11 in West: Utah State vs. Wisconsin

No. 16 in East: Howard vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

No. 16 in South: Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Southeast Missouri State

The Bubble

Last Five In (from safest to least safe): North Carolina State, Utah State, Wisconsin, Nevada, Penn State

First Five Out (from closest to most work to do): Rutgers, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, North Texas, New Mexico

Tuesday's impact games:

Northern Kentucky 63, Cleveland State 61 (Horizon championship): The Norse upended No. 1 seed Youngstown State in the semifinals, and then their turnover-forcing defense dug in its nails for 14 steals (and seven blocks) in the championship victory over No. 3 seed Cleveland State. Northern Kentucky has now won four of the last seven Horizon League tournaments, basically owning the league since joining in 2015.

Merrimack 67, Fairleigh Dickinson 66 (Northeast championship): As far as the NCAA tournament is concerned, this game didn't matter. Fairleigh Dickinson had already punched its ticket to the dance with Merrimack ineligible during the transition period after going from D-II to D-I. But try telling Merrimack it didn't matter. The Warriors finished the game on an 8-0 run to sweep both the NEC regular season and conference tournament titles. But just like Jacksonville State last year when ineligible Bellarmine won the A-Sun tournament, FDU will be the rare low-major team that gets to dance after a loss.

Charleston 63, UNC-Wilmington 58 (Colonial championship): What a game of runs this was. Charleston trailed by five late in the first half before going on a 16-4 run. Later, UNC-W went on a 19-3 run to turn an eight-point deficit into an eight-point lead. And then it was Charleston's turn again, finishing the game on an 18-5 run, eking out a narrow victory to improve to 31-3 on the season. I have my doubts that Charleston would have been deemed worthy of an at-large bid, but it no longer matters. This will be a very dangerous No. 12 seed.

Oral Roberts vs. North Dakota State (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2): Another big one here if you're a fan of the No. 12 over No. 5 upset special. If Oral Roberts wins, it might even be a No. 11 seed. That's how strong the Golden Eagles have been. But should they lose to a Summit League opponent for the first time all season, they enter the outer fringe of the at-large conversation while the 16-16 Bison almost certainly become a No. 16 seed.

Saint Mary's vs. Gonzaga (9 p.m. ET, ESPN): There has been a lot of carnage already in Championship Week, but we're getting the dream No. 1 vs. No. 2 rubber match for the WCC title. Both Gonzaga and Saint Mary's have been a little underrated at a national level throughout the season, but get ready for the winner of this game to start gaining serious traction as a "Final Four sleeper."

Conference-by-Conference What to Watch for

ACC: With the ACC tournament, it's all about the bubble. Virginia, Miami and Duke are solidly in the field, but then you've got Pittsburgh, NC State, Clemson and North Carolina all hovering somewhere within about 10 spots of the current cut line. Most of the focus will be on UNC, and understandably so. The Tar Heels made the national championship last year and opened this season at No. 1 in the polls. But if they don't get the auto bid, they're not dancing. Most likely, neither is Clemson. That tourney will heat up on Wednesday with Pitt, NC State and UNC all playing second-round games against the bottom of the league.

Big 12: Big conference tourney for both ends of the NCAA tournament spectrum. Can Kansas secure the No. 1 overall seed (if it hasn't already done so)? Could Texas, Baylor or Kansas State rise up and steal the fourth No. 1 seed by winning this gauntlet in Kansas City? And will 17-14 Oklahoma State do enough to earn a bid? The Cowboys open with Oklahoma on Wednesday night for the right to face Texas in the quarterfinals, and they probably need to win both of those games to turn this into an eight-bid league.

Big East: In closing out the regular season with home losses to Xavier and Seton Hall, Providence has slipped to the bubble. The Friars have three great wins over UConn, Marquette and Creighton, but those all came at home and those were their only wins against teams even remotely in the conversation for an at-large bid. Should they lose to UConn in the quarters (Thursday afternoon), they might miss the cut. And might Villanova—after getting healthy and winning six of its final eight games—be a bid thief from the Big East's No. 6 seed?

Big Ten: Feels like every single game in this tourney is liable to have NCAA tournament implications, but the biggest one is the "lose and you're out" opener between Rutgers and Michigan (Noon ET Thursday). Michigan has been bubbly at best all season, but the Scarlet Knights were a clear-cut, top-three-in-the-league team before losing Mawot Mag to a torn ACL. Since then, they have been a hot mess, plummeting to the bubble with four losses outside of Quad 1 just dating back to Valentine's Day. Wisconsin (Wednesday vs. Ohio State) and Penn State (Thursday vs. Illinois) are also very much on the bubble, so we'll be laser-focused on their openers, as well.

Pac-12: A light version of the Big 12 tournament, there's potential No. 1 seed intrigue featuring both UCLA and Arizona, with the Bruins in much better shape at the moment, jockeying with Purdue for that final spot on the top line. But there's also bubble drama with Arizona State. The Sun Devils open with Oregon State late Wednesday night before presumably running into USC in the quarters. The Trojans should be in regardless of that result, but Arizona State likely will not get into the dance if it fails to win that Thursday night affair.

SEC: The "right on the bubble" team to monitor is Mississippi State. An immediate loss to Florida (1 p.m. ET Thursday) could send the Bulldogs packing for the NIT, and that is a coin flip of a game that MSU lost at home in January. The "not dead yet" bubble team is Vanderbilt, which would run into Kentucky in the quarterfinals for what could be the Commodores' seventh win over the projected field. Their metrics are unsightly, but so were Rutgers' last year. Never say never.

Mountain West: It's Bubble Central right here. San Diego State is safely in, and it's unlikely Boise State would miss the cut. But Utah State, Nevada and New Mexico are still trying to prove they belong in the dance. Pristine metrics arguably make the Aggies the best bet of the bunch. New Mexico might need the auto bid, but those early road wins over Saint Mary's and San Diego State sure do look swell. If the Lobos beat Wyoming on Wednesday and Utah State on Thursday, they'll be right back in the at-large mix.

American: Wake us up on Sunday, right? Barring an incomprehensibly bad loss early in this tournament, Houston will be a No. 1 seed (possibly No. 1 overall), Memphis will be in the NCAA tournament and no one else from this league will be anywhere close to the conversation. But if either Houston or Memphis fails to reach the title game, say hello to all of the eleventh hour bid thief potential, with this championship game tipping off two hours and 45 minutes before the selection show.

WCC: The lone definite multi-bid league already in action, it'll be Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's for the WCC title Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. If the Zags win, they're likely headed for a No. 3 seed with the Gaels in line for a No. 5 seed. But if Saint Mary's gets the dub, the selection committee may decide it belongs slightly ahead of Gonzaga, maybe both on the No. 4 seed line.

C-USA: There are usually at least a few mid-majors worth monitoring for bid thieves/at-large candidates, but it's looking like C-USA or bust this year. Florida Atlantic is comfortably in the field, with North Texas lingering in the conversation with solid metrics. The "cleanest" options here would be either the Mean Green beating the Owls in the championship on Saturday for a sure-fire two-bid league, or North Texas immediately suffering a bad loss in a tournament that FAU wins for a one-bid league. But we'll see what transpires when those top teams start playing their quarterfinal games Thursday.

Seeding by Conference (punched tickets are underlined )

AAC (2): 3. Houston; 34. Memphis

ACC (5): 16. Virginia; 19. Miami; 24. Duke; 38. Pittsburgh; 42. NC State

Big 12 (7): 1. Kansas; 6. Texas; 7. Baylor; 9. Kansas State; 17. Iowa State; 21. TCU; 36. West Virginia

Big East (5): 10. Marquette; 14. Connecticut; 15. Xavier; 22. Creighton; 41. Providence

Big Ten (9): 4. Purdue; 13. Indiana; 26. Northwestern; 27. Michigan State; 28. Iowa; 30. Maryland; 31. Illinois; 44. Wisconsin; 46. Penn State

MWC (4): 20. San Diego State; 37. Boise State; 43. Utah State; 45. Nevada

Pac-12 (3): 5. UCLA; 8. Arizona; 35. USC

SEC (8): 2. Alabama; 11. Tennessee; 23. Kentucky; 25 Texas A&M; 29. Missouri; 33. Arkansas; 39. Auburn; 40. Mississippi State

WCC (2): 12. Gonzaga; 18. Saint Mary's