Deion Sanders' Colorado Contract Perks, Sports Betting, Sponsor Obligations Revealed

A recent report detailed the perks included in contracts for college football head coaches, and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is among those with some intriguing incentives.

According to The Athletic's Chris Vannini, Sanders "gets two courtesy SUVs or a $1,200 per month supplemental salary" as part of his contract with Colorado, which hired him in December after he spent three seasons as head coach of Jackson State.

Vannini noted that this is a bonus that puts Sanders in rare air among other head coaches, stating: "Only three other new head coaches are allowed two vehicles—Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State), Luke Fickell (Wisconsin) and Barry Odom (UNLV)—but Sanders' is the most valuable car perk."

While Sanders is sure to enjoy the extra benefits that come with joining the Buffaloes, he did have an early adjustment to make upon his hiring. Per Vannini, Sanders had convinced Jackson State to switch its sponsor from Nike to Under Armour during his tenure, due to his personal deal and "close relationship" with the latter apparel company.

Now that he's with Colorado, Sanders "is contractually required to wear Nike gear in his official capacity. That itself is not unusual for a head coach. But his contract with the Buffaloes goes so far as to specifically say he cannot cover up the Nike logo," Vannini wrote, later adding that Sanders is still allowed to keep his Under Armour deal on the side.

While sports gambling is legal in the state of Colorado, the 55-year-old's contract bans him from participating in betting in any form. Sanders' contract language is similar to that of Kent State's Kenni Burns, as sports gambling is also legal in Ohio, but Burns is contractually prohibited from engaging in it.

Sanders will take the field as Colorado head coach for the first time when the team opens its season Saturday, Sept. 2 against TCU.