Tier Rankings for All 30 MLB Teams Entering 2023 Season

0 of 8

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Teams across Major League Baseball are just weeks away from beginning the 2023 season with the same record. What will become of them after that, only the baseball gods know.

What we can do right now is size up where teams are going into the year, for which the categories can't be as simple "good" or "bad." We've instead fit all 30 teams into one of eight tiers that, while not exactly scientific, generally get at where they are heading into 2023:

1. Please Excuse Whatever It Is We're Doing

2. Please Excuse Our Tanking

3. Please Be Patient with Our Rebuilding

4. .500-ish No Man's Land

5. Wild Card Hopefuls

6. Big Fish, Small Divisions

7. World Series Hopefuls

8. World Series Favorites

These are mostly self-explanatory, save for the first and sixth ones. The former addresses the one team in MLB that's not actively tanking or rebuilding, but which is nonetheless in a bad place. Fans of the American League Central and National League Central won't want to hear it, but the latter is for the top contenders in those divisions.

We'll hit the tiers one by one and rank teams from No. 30 all the way down to No. 1 as we go.