Buying or Selling MLB's Most Surprising Spring Training Teams and Players

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Somebody find out which way the wind is blowing, because we're about to throw some caution into it and draw conclusions from the early portion of Major League Baseball's spring training season.

We sought to play a game of "Buy or Sell" with some of the more surprising—both pleasantly and, well, less than pleasantly—individual stat lines and team records coming out of Florida's Grapefruit League and Arizona's Cactus League. Do they actually portend anything for the 2023 season? Or is it all just burger made of nothing?

If you're expecting to read anything about Jordan Walker, Corbin Carroll, Zac Veen and other standout prospects, you can stop right now. That discussion will happen, but it's one for another day.

Let's touch on eight individual players before wrapping up with four teams.