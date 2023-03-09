3 Burning Questions for Each MLB Division In 2023

1 of 6

For the New York Yankees: Who's Going to Help Aaron Judge Carry the Lineup?

It's fair to have concerns about the Yankees' pitching depth, both in their starting rotation and their bullpen. But lest anyone forget, it wasn't the arms that let the club down amid its second-half slide and meek exit from the playoffs in 2022.

The bill that came due concerned an offense that was way, way too reliant on AL MVP and setter of prestigious records Aaron Judge. There's no better way to get a sense of how much the 6'7", 282-pounder towered over other Yankees hitters (figuratively in this case) than by looking at batting runs:

By this measure, Judge was four times as productive as Matt Carpenter, who's now gone. As the Bronx Bombers otherwise made no new additions to their offense, another 99-win season may only be in the cards if Judge has another monstrous year or if somebody does better than he did last season. Heck, probably multiple somebodies.

For the Toronto Blue Jays: Will the Bullpen Be Less Leaky?

Some numbers mostly say that the Blue Jays bullpen was effective in 2022. It put up a perfectly respectable 3.77 ERA and even landed in the top 10 for wins above replacement.

But then there are the numbers that give validation to the general feeling of unease that set in whenever Toronto went to its pen last season. Its relievers allowed a bunch of contact and blew 27 saves, so it wasn't the biggest surprise when a bullpen meltdown facilitated the end of the club's season in the American League Wild Card Series.

Despite all this, the Blue Jays didn't overhaul their pen during the winter. The hope for better things in 2023 is pretty much all on Erik Swanson, the lone newcomer, and former top prospect Nate Pearson, who's set to be a full-time reliever. No pressure, guys.

For the Tampa Bay Rays: Will Wander Franco and Brandon Lowe Boost the Offense?

The Rays got a gut punch last week when ace right-hander Tyler Glasnow was lost for six-to-eight weeks with an oblique strain. But they know from last season that their staff can survive without him, as it put up a rock-solid 3.41 ERA even though he pitched all of 6.2 innings.

The Rays had bigger problems on offense, ranking 11th in the AL in both home runs and runs. Injuries to Wander Franco and Brandon Lowe had a lot to do with that. After hitting 39 home runs in 2021, the latter was a non-factor for 65 games. The former went from hitting .331 through 28 games to just .245 over his next 55, with a pause for hamate surgery in the middle.

As both players are now fully healthy, better things will await them and the Rays offense as a whole if they stay that way. Nonetheless, "if" is the operative word there.