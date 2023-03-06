AEW Revolution 2023 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 1

AEW

The Zero Hour match saw Penta and Rey Fenix team up with Mark Briscoe to take on Daivari, Tony Nese and Josh Woods. The match got started about 15 minutes after the Zero Hour began

Penta and Nese started for their teams and played some mind games with each other before engaging in any actual wrestling.

The heels had the upper hand for a long time as Penta took the brunt of their offense. Both trios had some fun spots sprinkled throughout the match, but Woods and Nese dominated the double-team action for the first several minutes.

Briscoe got a great reaction from the San Francisco crowd as he went on a rampage on all three members of the opposing team. You could tell he was having fun as he ran around the ring taking everybody out.

Briscoe and the Lucha Bros ended up winning a fun opening bout when Briscoe pinned Daivari.

Winners: Briscoe and Lucha Bros

Grade: B-

Notable Moments and Observations