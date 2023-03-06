AEW Revolution 2023 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

AEW Revolution 2023 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsMarch 6, 2023
- MJF vs. Bryan Danielson (Ironman match, AEW World Championship)
- Jamie Hayter vs. Ruby Soho vs. Saraya (AEW Women's Championship)
- Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page (Texas Death Match)
- The Gunns vs. The Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett vs. Danhausen and Orange Cassidy (AEW Tag Team Championships)
- Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow (TNT Championship)
- Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks (JAS banned from ringside)
- The Elite vs. House of Black (AEW Trios Championships)
- "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry vs. Christian Cage (Final Burial Match)
- The Lucha Bros and Mark Briscoe vs. Ari Daivari and The Varsity Athletes (Zero Hour)
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Revolution on March 5.
This is the first major AEW event of 2023, and Tony Khan has stacked the card with title matches, stipulations and some of the biggest stars in the company.
Here is a rundown of the announced card for Sunday's show:
Let's take a look at what went down Sunday night on San Francisco.
Ari Daivari and Varsity Athletes vs. Lucha Bros and Mark Briscoe
- The Lucha Bros don't usually wear matching gear, so it was kind of surprising to see them looking so coordinated.
- Mark Sterling is such a great stooge. He knows his role and plays it perfectly.
- The things Fenix can do seem to defy logic and gravity.
- Fenix took an ugly bump in the corner after a brainbuster from Woods.
- He also had a somewhat bad landing when trying to hit a hurricanrana in the corner.
The Zero Hour match saw Penta and Rey Fenix team up with Mark Briscoe to take on Daivari, Tony Nese and Josh Woods. The match got started about 15 minutes after the Zero Hour began
Penta and Nese started for their teams and played some mind games with each other before engaging in any actual wrestling.
The heels had the upper hand for a long time as Penta took the brunt of their offense. Both trios had some fun spots sprinkled throughout the match, but Woods and Nese dominated the double-team action for the first several minutes.
Briscoe got a great reaction from the San Francisco crowd as he went on a rampage on all three members of the opposing team. You could tell he was having fun as he ran around the ring taking everybody out.
Briscoe and the Lucha Bros ended up winning a fun opening bout when Briscoe pinned Daivari.
Winners: Briscoe and Lucha Bros
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations