Former Carolina Panthers Owner Jerry Richardson Dies at Age 86

AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File

The Carolina Panthers announced Thursday that former owner Jerry Richardson has died. He was 86.

His public relations representative told Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer that Richardson died in his Charlotte, North Carolina, home.

Current Panthers owner David Tepper released the following statement regarding Richardson's death:

"Jerry Richardson's contributions to professional football in the Carolinas are historic. With the arrival of the Panthers in 1995, he changed the landscape of sports in the region and gave the NFL fans here a team to call their own. He was incredibly gracious to me when I purchased the team, and for that I am thankful. Nicole and I extend our deepest condolences to Rosalind, the entire Richardson family, and their loved ones. We wish them much peace and comfort."

Richardson spent two seasons playing in the NFL as a wide receiver for the Baltimore Colts (1959-60), catching 15 passes for 171 yards and four touchdowns. He also won the 1959 NFL Championship Game as a rookie.

Following his playing career, he transitioned to a business career, opening a Hardee's franchise with his friend and former Wofford teammate Charles Bradshaw. He co-founded Spartan Foods and became the CEO of Flagstar.

In 1993 the NFL awarded him an expansion franchise, and the Panthers began play in 1995. He served as the organization's owner until 2017.

His time as an NFL owner ended in scandal, as Richardson was accused of sexual harassment and of making inappropriate comments in the workplace environment.

L. John Wertheim and Viv Bernstein of Sports Illustrated broke the story in December 2017, writing the following:

"During its own investigation in the weeks prior, SI learned that on multiple occasions when Richardson's conduct has triggered complaints—for sexual harassment against female employees and for directing a racial slur at an African American employee—he has taken a leaf from a playbook he's deployed in the past: Confidential settlements were reached and payments were made to complainants, accompanied by non-disclosure and non-disparagement clauses designed to shield the owner and the organization from further liability and damaging publicity."

At least four employees received such settlements, and Richardson agreed to sell the Panthers shortly after the story broke. The Panthers opened an internal investigation, which the NFL took over and fined Richardson $2.75 million.

"I believe that it is time to turn the franchise over to new ownership," he wrote at the time. "Therefore, I will put the team up for sale at the conclusion of this NFL season. We will not begin the sale process, nor will we entertain any inquiries, until the very last game is played."

Under Richardson's watch, the Panthers reached the postseason eight times and the Super Bowl twice, losing both times. He sold the team to Tepper, a billionaire hedge fund manager.