Report: Hornets' LaMelo Ball Out for Season After Suffering Fractured Ankle Injury

Charlotte Hornets superstar guard LaMelo Ball is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season with a fractured right ankle, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Ball suffered the injury during the third quarter of Monday's 117-106 win over the Detroit Pistons. He exited the game and did not return.

Prior to fracturing his right ankle, Ball had sprained his left ankle three times this season, per ESPN, limiting him to just 36 of Charlotte's 63 games.

After being named Rookie of the Year in 2020-21, Ball took a big step forward last season and was named an NBA All-Star for the first time.

In 75 games, the 2020 No. 3 overall draft pick averaged 20.1 points, 7.6 assists. 6.7 rebounds, 2.9 made three-pointers and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from deep.

Although he missed significant time because of his ankle injuries this season, Ball set new career highs in points (23.3), assists (8.4) and made three-pointers (4.0) to go along with 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. Ball was slightly less efficient than he was last season, though, shooting 41.1 percent from the floor and 37.6 percent from three-point range.

With Ball in and out of the lineup, the Hornets struggled to establish themselves as playoff contenders in the Eastern Conference. They currently sport a 20-43 record, which puts them 14th in the East.

Charlotte is likely to miss the playoffs for the seventh consecutive season, although it at least reached the play-in tournament in each of the past two seasons. It went 43-39 last season.

Since the Hornets are not factors in the playoff race, they would have had little reason to rush Ball back even if he healed in time.

For the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign, Terry Rozier figures to be the primary ball-handler and scorer out of the backcourt. Dennis Smith Jr. could see a huge uptick in minutes, too.

Kelly Oubre Jr., Gordon Hayward and P.J. Washington will likely have increased usage down the stretch as well.