Big 12 Tournament 2023: Men's Schedule, Bracket Predictions and Players to Watch

2 of 3

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Gradey Dick, Kansas

Dick is one of the best freshmen in the country.

The first-year player is averaging 14.9 points per game and he shoots 41.8 percent from three-point range.

Dick is projected to be a top-10 pick in the 2023 NBA draft by Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman.

He is by far Kansas' best shooter, and he will be asked to hit plenty of big shots as March progresses.

Dick is surrounded by experience in Jalen Wilson and Dajuan Harris, who were part of Kansas' national championship team last season. He was asked to fill the points production left open by the departures of Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun, who combined to average 32 points per game last season.

The star freshman hit the 20-point mark four times in Big 12 play, and he is on a four-game streak with at least 16 points.

If Dick continues to score at that rate, Kansas should be in good shape in Kansas City and beyond.

Keyonte George, Baylor

Keyonte George will have eyes on him for different reasons going into Kansas City.

The Baylor guard left Saturday's game against Texas with an ankle injury. He did not play against Oklahoma State on Monday.

George is averaging 16.3 points per game. He is one of three Baylor players averaging over 14 points per contest.

Baylor has to hope George's injury is not too serious. The Bears' Big 12 and NCAA tournament hopes will take a hit if he is not on the floor.

George is a projected top-10 pick, per Wasserman, and he could make the difference in any tight games in March.

Marcus Carr, Texas

Carr is one of the most experienced players in the Big 12.

The guard is in his fifth year of college basketball. He spent one year at Pittsburgh and two at Minnesota before transferring to Texas.

Carr is averaging 16.8 points per game, which is the second-highest total of his career, for a Texas team that has four scorers averaging over 10 points per contest.

He is the driving force of the Texas offense and has been in double figures in all but one game dating back to December 12.

Texas should benefit from his leadership and experience in the backcourt. That could help the Longhorns take down Kansas and Baylor in Kansas City.