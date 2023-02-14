2023 NBA Mock Draft: Full 2-Round Predictions Post-Trade Deadline

1 of 5

1. Houston Rockets: Victor Wembanyama (Metropolitans 92, PF/C, 2004)

Another week, another performance with some mesmerizing highlights for Wembanyama, who went for 29 points in a win over JDA Dijon Basket on Friday. He's also totaled 10 assists over his last two games, reminding NBA teams that his passing is just another advantage skill to covet.

Picturing his fit in Houston, the Rockets will have to think big with Wembanyama, Alperen Şengün and Jabari Smith. Wembanyama's shooting range, ball-handling, length and mobility should allow him to work interchangeably between the 4 and 5, while Smith may have to adjust to guarding more wings.

2. San Antonio Spurs: Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite, PG, 2004)

With one win over their last 18 games, the Spurs are inching closer to locking in the best odds for the chance to draft Wembanyama or Henderson. It doesn't sound like any other prospect will be in the discussion at No. 2. And given the Spurs' current roster, rebuilding around a star point guard prospect should be an obvious draw.

There may actually be some NBA scouting at this year's All-Star Weekend with Henderson named a captain to the G League's Next Up Game. Regardless, the reachable upside tied to his persuasive explosiveness, playmaking, improved shot-making and production has created a gap between Henderson and No. 3.

3. Charlotte Hornets: Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite, PG/SG, 2003)

Athleticism isn't a strength of the Hornets, who'd benefit from the advantages that come with Thompson's transition speed, first step, explosiveness and defensive quickness.

Coming off one of his better games over the weekend (22 points, nine assists, five rebounds, three steals, one three-pointer), Thompson has showcased the type of ball-handling and shiftiness, vision, bounce for paint separation/finishing and defense for teams to bet on a non-shooting outlier.

Alabama's Brandon Miller may look like a better fit for Charlotte on paper, but Thompson offers far superior versatility (creation, passing, athleticism for finishing, defense) with a weakness in shooting that's more easily improvable. The idea of having two 6'7" playmakers in LaMelo Ball and Thompson should also be super enticing for Charlotte.

4. Detroit Pistons: Jarace Walker (Houston, PF, Freshman)

Up to 40.7 percent from three, Walker has been showcasing captivating scoring versatility with his shooting, drives past closeouts, touch shots on the move and tougher shot-making skill around the key. Throw in hidden passing IQ and live-dribble playmaking, which popped more at IMG when he wasn't sharing the ball with Marcus Sasser and Jamal Shead, and Walker offers a unique, well-rounded skill set for a physical 6'8", 240-pound forward. Scouts would like to see Wallace use his special tools more effectively on defense, but they continue to rave about his physical talent, offensive development, intangibles and background intel.

5. Orlando Magic: Brandon Miller (Alabama, SF, Freshman)

Miller would seem like an obvious target for the Magic with his positional size and shooting. Though he's had some off games lately from three, he's yet to hit a real cold streak or slump, and he's started to mix in tougher finishes around the basket. Miller is looking like a good bet to wind up going top five behind his shot-making versatility and outstanding accuracy for a 6'9" wing.