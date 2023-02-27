Warriors' Klay Thompson: I Call Myself the 'Modern-Day' Reggie Miller

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Klay Thompson is one of the greatest shooters to ever live, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he sees himself as the evolution of a great shooter who came before him: Reggie Miller.

Thompson told NBA TV on Sunday:

"My style resembles that of Reggie Miller. I call myself the modern-day Reggie. And Reggie got in so many scraps, he got under so many people's skin. I really love [him and Kobe Bryant] at the 2-guard spot, and they left it all out there, man. And that's what I want to do when I look back at my career, is say, 'Man, I gave it everything I had, and I competed at the highest level I could.'"

While Thompson was asked the question within a discussion about competitive fire, Miller is a fair comparison for his style of play as a shooter. It's hard to compare them as like-for-like players, as Thompson plays in an era that has embraced the three-point shot, while Miller was famous for his shooting before three-point shooting became the darling of the analytics world as an efficient form of offense.

Miller, for instance, attempted 4.7 threes per game in his career, making 39.5 percent. Thompson has put up 7.4 threes per game, hitting on an impressive 41.6 percent.

By the numbers, Thompson has exceeded Miller as a three-point maestro. But Thompson also plays in an offense that has prioritized getting him and Steph Curry open looks on the perimeter (and has revolutionized three-point offense).

Again, the comparison isn't completely fair, but it isn't hard to draw a line from Miller to Thompson when discussing great shooters in NBA history.