Anthony Richardson 'Clearly' Has 'Best Upside' Among QBs in 2023 NFL Draft, Exec Says

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As the NFL Scouting Combine is set to begin this week, many are anticipating the opportunity to see former Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson showcase his skills, as it is widely believed that he has a bright future.

One NFL executive for a team that "likely won't be drafting a quarterback this year" told Peter King of NBC Sports that Richardson has "clearly the best upside, but you're gonna have to be patient."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.