Peter King: Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr Not Eyed by Raiders, Colts, Texans, Panthers

A quartet of teams in rebuild mode toward the top of the 2023 NFL draft may not be keen on taking a stopgap approach toward the quarterback position.

NBC Sports' Peter King reported none of the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders or the Carolina Panthers "wants to scotch-tape a veteran like 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers and probably not Derek Carr."

Since the Raiders released Carr earlier this month, it's no surprise a reunion is off the table this offseason. That they wouldn't be in on Rodgers is a little more unexpected since Davante Adams is on the roster.

Adams and Rodgers obviously have a strong rapport from the eight years they spent together with the Green Bay Packers. Broadly speaking, Las Vegas won't want to waste what's left of the six-time Pro Bowler's prime, either.

Perhaps the Raiders have a different veteran QB other than Rodgers on their radar.

The other three teams are much more than a quarterback away from contention, so giving a big contract to Carr or parting with valuable draft assets to acquire Rodgers wouldn't make a lot of sense.

The Colts in particular have been burned by trying for the path of least resistance.

Philip Rivers retired after his only season with the team, which led to the failed Carson Wentz experience. Matt Ryan was supposed to be a relatively sure thing yet proceeded to have the worst year of his career in 2022.

With head coach Shane Steichen now at the helm, it's a perfect time to look to the draft for a young quarterback to build the offense around.

The Texans and Panthers are in similar situations after having hired DeMeco Ryans and Frank Reich, respectively. Houston won just three games in 2022, while Carolina's 7-10 record masked what's required to meaningfully address the roster.