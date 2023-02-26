Celtics' Marcus Smart Has 76ers Fan Ejected After Apparent Verbal Altercation

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart had a Philadelphia 76ers fan ejected from Saturday's game at Wells Fargo Center following an apparent verbal altercation during a timeout in the second half.

No information about the incident has been made available.

The rivalry between the Celtics and 76ers has always been heated, especially over the last several years.

This season, in particular, Boston and Philadelphia are jockeying for the top seed in the Eastern Conference alongside the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the Sixers have yet to beat the C's this season in three tries.

Smart, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, has long been one of Boston's best players and has been described as the heart and soul of the team.

The 28-year-old had a respectable performance against the 76ers on Saturday night, finishing with 10 points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 110-107 win capped off by a Jayson Tatum game-winning three-pointer.

Smart entered the game averaging 11.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 43 games while shooting 42.6 percent from the floor and 33.0 percent from deep.

The Celtics are now 44-17 on the season and will face the New York Knicks on Monday before returning to TD Garden on Wednesday for a tilt with the Cleveland Cavaliers.