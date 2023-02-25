X

    Knicks' Julius Randle Hyped as 'Star' by NBA Twitter After Dropping 46 vs. Wizards

    Francisco RosaFebruary 25, 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 24: Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks shoots over Monte Morris #22 of the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on February 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)
    Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

    Well, Julius Randle is looking primed for the Knicks' playoff push.

    New York's All-Star power forward came out the break on fire with a 46-point performance in a 115-109 win over the Washington Wizards. With the win the Knicks improve 34-27 and are closing the gap even more on the fifth-seeded Brooklyn Nets.

    New York is now on a four-game win streak.

    Randle, coming off his second All-Star Game appearance, was giving Washington the business all night long at Capital One Arena. His 46 came on an efficient 16-of-29 shooting from the field, including 50 percent from three-point range.

    His performance set NBA and Knicks' twitter on fire.

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    Is Julius Randle a Star? I'm just saying… every time I look he's giving somebody that WORK!!! Fresh off All-Star break with a 46 piece wing dinner "extra crispy" and the W tonight. Don't mind me tho and Carry on…

    Adam Ronis @AdamRonis

    Julius Randle scored more points in the game than the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nets</a> team had in the first half.

    Karan Madhok @KaranMadhok1

    I need to fill out one of those Julius Randle apology forms

    𝗡𝗶𝗰к Fαn 😕 😐 🤫 @quietknicksfan

    This is the best game Julius Randle has played as a Knick. <br><br>That pass to Mitch would not have happened in the past.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Julius Randle tonight:<br><br>46 PTS<br>16-29 FG<br>7-14 3P<br><br>Top 10 in threes and points this season. <a href="https://t.co/kmWsdUaQtN">pic.twitter.com/kmWsdUaQtN</a>

    Randle's shooting from deep was timely, especially after a tough performance in the three-point contest during All-Star weekend.

    He struggled mightily, air-balling a shot and finishing with the contest with just 13 points, good for second to last.

    Brandon Caldwell @_brandoc

    julius randle took that three-point contest to heart! 46 on 7 treys and TWO rebounds!

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    Julius Randle after he saw all of the 3PT contest memes: <a href="https://t.co/sZoewWDSjt">pic.twitter.com/sZoewWDSjt</a>

    Carlton Banks' Burner @cbanksburner

    Julius Randle after people clowned him for his 3 point comp performance: <a href="https://t.co/va31EwZiyO">pic.twitter.com/va31EwZiyO</a>

    It was a tight matchup between the two teams throughout the night as New York seemingly needed every single one of Randle's points to come away with the win. Tied at 109 with under a minute remaining, guard Jalen Brunson hit a bank shot to give the Knicks the lead for good.

    Aside from Randle, the Knicks' starting five struggled Friday with the other four starters combining for just 42 points.

    Randle has been on a bit of a tear as of late, scoring at least 23 points in eight of his last 11 games, including a couple of 30-point performances. New York will need that consistency to continue over the home stretch of the season if they want to avoid the play-in tournament and keep climbing in the East.