Kermit Davis Fired as Ole Miss Men's Basketball HC amid 2-13 Record in SEC Play

Ole Miss announced Friday it fired men's basketball coach Kermit Davis.

"We thank Coach Davis for his dedication to the Ole Miss basketball program and our student-athletes," athletic director Keith Carter said. "No one wanted to bring a title home to Mississippi more than him, and we appreciate the passion for that goal that he shared with our team every day. As he has throughout his career, Coach Davis worked tirelessly to produce a winner, and we wish him, Betty and his family the very best in the future."

The move comes as the Rebels are 10-18 overall and tied for last in the SEC at 2-13. The program is on pace to miss the NCAA tournament for the fourth straight season.

Davis enjoyed some success in his first season at the helm. Ole Miss went 20-13 and reached the Big Dance, losing in the first round to ninth-seeded Oklahoma. He posted a 74-79 record at the helm.

There are only three games left in the regular season, so firing Davis won't do much for the Rebels in the short term. By making this decision now, they might be looking to get a jump on the coaching market.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported FAU head coach Dusty May, former LSU head coach Will Wade and former Texas head coach Chris Beard could emerge as candidates.

Targeting Wade or Beard could bring a heap of scrutiny, though.

Wade's ouster came after the NCAA issued LSU with a notice of allegations that occurred under his watch. Beard was fired by Texas in January after he was arrested for domestic violence, though prosecutors subsequently dropped the charge.