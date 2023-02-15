Former Texas HC Chris Beard's Domestic Violence Charge Dropped by District Attorney

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The district attorney's office in Travis County, Texas, dismissed the domestic violence case against former Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard on Wednesday:

"Our office takes all domestic abuse cases seriously to ensure justice for the victims," district attorney José Garza said. "In every case, we are obligated to evaluate the facts and evidence and do our best to reach an outcome that will keep the victim and our community safe."

Texas fired Beard on Jan. 5 and wrote a letter to him citing a portion of his contract to say he was fired for cause. Rodney Terry was tabbed as his replacement on an interim basis.

Beard's lawyer, Perry Minton, responded to the letter and contended whether the university had grounds to terminate his contract in that manner. He had signed a seven-year, $35 million deal in April 2021.

His ouster came less than a month after he was arrested by Austin police.

The Austin Police Department said officers responded to an alleged domestic disturbance on Dec. 12: "APD officers responded and located a woman who stated she had been assaulted and strangled by Christopher Michael Beard."

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by the Austin American-Statesman, Beard's fiancee, Randi Trew, told an officer at the scene she and Beard "had been upset with each other for several days over relationship issues." She said he assaulted her during an argument on Dec. 12.

"He just snapped on me and became super violent," Trew said.

She alleged he "choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around, and going nuts." Officers said they observed a bite mark on Trew's right forearm, abrasions to her right eyebrow and left leg, and a cut on her thumb.

However, Trew issued a statement on Dec. 23 saying Beard "did not strangle me" and that she wouldn't "refute" his allegation of acting in self-defense.

"I do not believe Chris was trying to intentionally harm me in any way," she said. "It was never my intent to have him arrested or prosecuted."