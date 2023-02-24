X

    Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh Helps Police Remove Tree from Road on Video Amid Ice Storm

    Adam WellsFebruary 24, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 03: Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh attends a press conference after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers on December 3, 2022, and winning the Big 10 Football Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh assisted police with removing a tree from the road amid an ice storm in Ann Arbor earlier this week.

    Per the Ann Arbor Police Department, an officer was attempting to remove a large tree blocking the road when Harbaugh arrived in a van:

    Ann Arbor Police @A2Police

    On 2/22/23 at approximately 8pm in the middle of the ice storm Ofc Howard Cooper was at Devonshire and Londonderry to remove a large tree that was blocking the road when a van pulled up. The driver then parked and got out of the vehicle. (1/3) <a href="https://t.co/FxG3s9t0P7">pic.twitter.com/FxG3s9t0P7</a>

    According to the Ann Arbor PD on Twitter, the officer gave Harbaugh a pair of work gloves after he offered to help and they were able to clear a path for vehicles to get through after about 10 minutes.

    Ann Arbor Police @A2Police

    After about ten minutes they were able to, inch by inch, get the entire tree moved to clear a lane for traffic to pass through. We thank Coach Harbaugh for being a valued member of the Ann Arbor community and helping out Ofc Cooper. (3/3)

    Per Phil Helsel of NBC News, more than 700,000 homes and businesses in Michigan were without power as of early Friday morning after a severe ice storm.

    Trevor Lauer, president of DTE Electric, told Helsel this is the worst ice storm Michigan has seen in "over 50 years."

    Per the National Weather Service (h/t Cassidy Johncox of ClickonDetroit.com), 0.65 inches of ice were recorded in Ann Arbor, most of any city or township in the Detroit Metro area.

    Harbaugh has a residence in Ann Arbor. The 59-year-old has been the Wolverines head coach since December 2014. He has led the program to back-to-back Big Ten titles and appearances in the College Football Playoff.

