Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh Helps Police Remove Tree from Road on Video Amid Ice Storm

Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh assisted police with removing a tree from the road amid an ice storm in Ann Arbor earlier this week.

Per the Ann Arbor Police Department, an officer was attempting to remove a large tree blocking the road when Harbaugh arrived in a van:

According to the Ann Arbor PD on Twitter, the officer gave Harbaugh a pair of work gloves after he offered to help and they were able to clear a path for vehicles to get through after about 10 minutes.

Per Phil Helsel of NBC News, more than 700,000 homes and businesses in Michigan were without power as of early Friday morning after a severe ice storm.

Trevor Lauer, president of DTE Electric, told Helsel this is the worst ice storm Michigan has seen in "over 50 years."

Per the National Weather Service (h/t Cassidy Johncox of ClickonDetroit.com), 0.65 inches of ice were recorded in Ann Arbor, most of any city or township in the Detroit Metro area.

Harbaugh has a residence in Ann Arbor. The 59-year-old has been the Wolverines head coach since December 2014. He has led the program to back-to-back Big Ten titles and appearances in the College Football Playoff.