HBCU Legacy Bowl 2023: Rosters, Top Prospects for College Football Game

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

There's no shortage of evidence that there's been some quality NFL players that hailed from historically Black Colleges and Universities, so it's a no-brainer for there to be some serious attention focused on the annual HBCU Legacy Bowl.

Now in it's second year, the postseason all-star game, which was founded by Doug Williams and James "Shack" Harris, will showcase the best draft-eligible football prospects from HBCUs such as Jackson State University, Southern University and Tennessee State University.

More than 30 scouts from NFL teams, the USFL, XFL and CFL will be on hand to evaluate the players, who will all be looking to either boost and/or create their draft stock.

The players will be broken up into two teams, Team Gaither and Team Robinson, which are named after the legendary HBCU head coaches Jake Gaither (Florida A&M) and Eddie Robinson (Grambling State), respectively.

Team Gaither will be coached by Richard Hayes Jr. (Fayetteville State) and Trei Oliver (North Carolina Central), while Team Robinson will be coached by Chennis Berry (Benedict College) and Eric Dooley (Southern).

A full list of players participating in the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl can be found at the game's official site.

The game will be held at Tulane University's Yulman Stadium in New Orleans on Saturday, Feb. 25 and will broadcast live on NFL Network at 4 p.m. ET.

Before the big game, here's a quick look at a few of the top players to watch.