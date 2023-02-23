NBA Draft 2023 Rumors: Scouts Have 'Lack of Enthusiasm' Past Wembanyama, Henderson

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

NBA teams might want to tank for Victor Wembanyama, but the 2023 draft seemingly lacks depth beyond the first couple of picks.

"Conversations with scouts on the road have indicated a profound lack of enthusiasm for basically any player outside the top two in this year's draft," John Hollinger of The Athletic reported. "I'm not even sure the vibes I'm getting could be called lukewarm; I'll optimistically call them lukecold."

Wembanyama has become a household name as a 7'4" forward with guard skills. LeBron James affectionately referred to him as an "alien."

"I can't think of anybody since LeBron James who was considered a better prospect than Wembanyama," an NBA executive told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Scoot Henderson is widely considered the No. 2 prospect, with Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman noting a "gap" between the G League Ignite guard and his No. 3 pick, Amen Thompson.

Thompson, Brandon Miller, Jarace Walker and Ausar Thompson are all considered potential top-five options in the upcoming draft, although most see a significant drop-off after the top two.

Hollinger argued the lack of depth could limit tanking across the NBA, although it's certain to put even more weight on the NBA draft lottery with the bottom three teams in the standings each getting a 14 percent chance to land the top pick.

Two teams could get franchise cornerstones in Wembanyama and Henderson, while everyone else will be left with major question marks.