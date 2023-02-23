X

    Michigan's Blake Corum to Miss Spring Practice amid Knee Injury Rehab

    Erin WalshFebruary 23, 2023

    FILE - Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) gestures during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona. Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum reported his car stolen earlier this month in Ann Arbor. Corum's camouflage wrapped 2017 Camaro adorned with his BC2 logo was stolen from a parking garage between Jan. 13 and Jan. 16, according to Ann Arbor Police Department records.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
    AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File

    Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum will miss the team's spring practice, which is slated to begin this week, head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters Thursday, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

    Corum, who tore the meniscus in his left knee on Nov. 19 against Illinois, underwent surgery in December. He's expected to be full-go by early this summer.

