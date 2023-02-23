Michigan's Blake Corum to Miss Spring Practice amid Knee Injury Rehab

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum will miss the team's spring practice, which is slated to begin this week, head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters Thursday, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Corum, who tore the meniscus in his left knee on Nov. 19 against Illinois, underwent surgery in December. He's expected to be full-go by early this summer.

