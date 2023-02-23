X

    Jim Harbaugh Says He Plans to Remain Michigan HC for As Long As School Wants Him

    Adam WellsFebruary 23, 2023

    GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh runs onto the field before the VRBO Fiesta Bowl college football national championship semifinal game between the Michigan Wolverines and the TCU Horned Frogs on December 31, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    After another flirtation with the NFL this offseason, Jim Harbaugh says he's committed to being Michigan's head coach.

    Speaking to reporters Thursday, Harbaugh said he plans to stay at the school "for as long as Michigan wants me here."

