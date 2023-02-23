Cavs' Jarrett Allen Jokes Kevin Love Went out 'For Milk and Cigarettes' Before Buyout

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen had a humorous response to Kevin Love's buyout.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Allen joked he was told Love was "going for milk and cigarettes and he just never came back."

Love and the Cavs finalized a buyout on Feb. 18. The five-time All-Star spent nine seasons in Cleveland, winning a title with the team during the 2015-16 campaign.

Even though Allen joked about the move, it does seem like Cavs players were caught off guard by Love's desire to be bought out.

Donovan Mitchell told reporters on Wednesday he "was shocked" when he learned of the buyout.

"I didn't know that was in the works," Mitchell said. "I didn't know that it would be my last game seeing him."

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he could see signs that Love wasn't totally happy with his situation.

"And it's not a disruptive unhappy or combative unhappy," Bickerstaff explained. "Kevin wants to play. And I understand that. He wants to be on the floor. He can help teams or help a team. He believes that. So, I think it's that frustration of not being able to participate with your teammates that you could feel and you could sense."

The Cavaliers did make it easy on Love to want out. He had been dropped from the rotation and hadn't appeared in a game since Jan. 24.

Things worked out for Love, who signed a deal with the Miami Heat for the rest of the season on Monday.

While the Heat can offer Love playing time he wasn't getting in Cleveland, it also may have been a strategic move for the 34-year-old. The Heat are currently the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference but trail the Brooklyn Nets by 2.5 games for the fifth spot.

Cleveland is currently the No. 4 seed in the standings. There's a possibility the Cavs could play Love and the Heat in the postseason.

In 41 appearances for the Cavaliers this season, Love averaged 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.