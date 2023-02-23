AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 22

2 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Orange Cassidy has turned banger matches into a routine over the last year, establishing himself as one of the most consistently great workers on the AEW roster. Love or hate the comedy element of his character, there is no denying what he has been able to accomplish against opponents of varying styles and backgrounds.

It was more of the same at the top of the night's show as he and former Best Friends teammate Wheeler Yuta tore the house down in an All-Atlantic Championship match.

Cassidy proved he could hang with the technically sound wrestler, countering and reversing everything the Ring of Honor Pure champion threw at him. The action intensified, becoming more physical until the two spit in each other's faces ahead of a climactic finish that saw Cassidy deliver an Orange Punch to a knelt Yuta for the win.

As big a takeaway as the quality of the match was, the appearance of Claudio Castagnoli as a pissed-off mentor was equally as significant. First, he slapped Yuta to fire him up. Then, he called the unsuccessful challenger out of the ring, ruining a sign of respect hug.

Could there be trouble in the Blackpool Combat Club? We saw Yuta booed out of the building at one point, and Castagnoli looked to be anything but pleased by the loss. Might the faction be on its way to a heel turn?

Result

Cassidy pinned Yuta

Grade

A

Top Moments