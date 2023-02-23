AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 22February 23, 2023
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 22
AEW continued its march to Revolution on March 5 with an episode of Dynamite devoted to the escalation of rivalries and the crowning of top contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship by way of a massive battle royale.
The AEW All-Atlantic Championship was up for grabs, Jon Moxley battled The Dark Order's Evil Uno and Saraya looked to embarrass another AEW original to round out the card.
Who emerged victoriously from the advertised bouts, what does it mean for the wrestlers involved as they inch closer to the first pay-per-view event of 2023?
Find out with this recap of the February 22 TBS broadcast.
Match Card
- AEW All Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta
- Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno
- The Acclaimed vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty
- Skye Blue vs. Saraya
- Revolution Tag Team Battle Royale
- Bryan Danielson promo
- Christian Cage interview
- An important Tony Khan announcement
AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta
- Cassidy matched Yuta pin-for-pin early on before standing tall to the delight of the fans.
- Castagnoli appeared at ringside and slapped Yuta, awakening in him a dangerous, more aggressive competitor who turned the tide in his favor.
- Yuta threw the champ over the timekeeper's table and turned the table over on him as the fans erupted into a chorus of boos.
- Cassidy put his hands in his pockets, absorbed everything Yuta threw at him, then answered with his trademark mocking kicks.
- Yuta and Cassidy utilized their signature moves against each other, putting over the familiarity that exists between them.
- Yuta countered a Beach Break into a piledriver for two.
- Cassidy kicked out of the seatbelt combination and rocked Yuta with an Orange Punch.
- After the match, Castagnoli demanded Yuta get out of the ring, abandoning a hug attempt from Cassidy.
Orange Cassidy has turned banger matches into a routine over the last year, establishing himself as one of the most consistently great workers on the AEW roster. Love or hate the comedy element of his character, there is no denying what he has been able to accomplish against opponents of varying styles and backgrounds.
It was more of the same at the top of the night's show as he and former Best Friends teammate Wheeler Yuta tore the house down in an All-Atlantic Championship match.
Cassidy proved he could hang with the technically sound wrestler, countering and reversing everything the Ring of Honor Pure champion threw at him. The action intensified, becoming more physical until the two spit in each other's faces ahead of a climactic finish that saw Cassidy deliver an Orange Punch to a knelt Yuta for the win.
As big a takeaway as the quality of the match was, the appearance of Claudio Castagnoli as a pissed-off mentor was equally as significant. First, he slapped Yuta to fire him up. Then, he called the unsuccessful challenger out of the ring, ruining a sign of respect hug.
Could there be trouble in the Blackpool Combat Club? We saw Yuta booed out of the building at one point, and Castagnoli looked to be anything but pleased by the loss. Might the faction be on its way to a heel turn?
Result
Cassidy pinned Yuta
Grade
A
Top Moments
Ricky Starks and Chris Jericho Set Up A Revolution Rematch
- Jericho wiped out Avalon on the entrance ramp.
- In a callback to his WWE days, Jericho exaggerated the clicking of the pen and signed the contract. It was a nice wink and nudge to the audience that had followed his career before the days of AEW.
Ricky Starks recognized that Chris Jericho would not grant him a rematch and Absolute wasted little time issuing an open challenge to anyone in the back for a match at Revolution.
Jericho interrupted, laid out Peter Avalon, and hit the ring, where he accepted the challenge. He even agreed to keep the Jericho Appreciation Society backstage and claimed that no one outsmart The Ocho.
Except, that is exactly what happened. Starks manipulated Jericho and got the rematch he wanted.
It was a solid promo segment, if not somewhat predictable the moment Jericho stepped through the curtain.
Hopefully, the match does not end the same way so many of these typically do, with Jericho beating a guy he really should not be at this point in his career.
Starks is hot. AEW needs to capitalize on that and if it means beating Jericho two times in a row, so be it. Something tells me the future Hall of Famer will be just fine.
Grade
B
Top Moments
The Acclaimed vs. Big Bill and Lee Moriarty; Christian Cage Promo
- Caster made a reference to Bill's past, claiming his fiancee called him "S-A-W-F-T." Bill was previously Big Cass in WWE, where he teamed with the polarizing Enzo Amore.
- The Gunns appeared on the ramp but were not able to adversely affect the outcome of the match.
AEW World Tag Team champions The Gunns called in a favor to The Firm's Big Bill and Lee Moriarty, hoping they could knock off The Acclaimed in tag team action.
Instead, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster earned a big win by way of Caster's Mic Drop to Moriarty.
The match was solid but the feud between The Acclaimed and The Gunns is not clicking, has not and the babyfaces losing the titles two weeks ago still feels like a massive creative misstep.
After the bout, Tony Schiavone introduced Christian Cage, only for "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry to attack. He stunned Cage but the veteran competitor turned the tide and left Perry bloodied and in need of medical attention.
This program should have happened a long time ago but, for reasons that could not be helped by anyone, did not.
As a result, even a seemingly well-down angle like this one lacked the punch you would hope for it because it feels like something we have seen before and should have been paid off by now.
Result
The Acclaimed defeated Moriarty and Big Bill
Grade
C+ for the match and the post-match angle
Top Moments