NHL Vibe Check: Grading Fans' Realistic Trade Proposals Ahead of the 2023 Deadline

Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

Folks, the 2023 NHL trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and it's going to be a juicy one. We've seen some blockbusters, including one of Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas' biggest moves ever in acquiring Ryan O'Reilly.

What else might we see as March 3 looms closer and closer? I took to Twitter to ask for your best trade proposals, and you did not disappoint.

The Carolina Hurricanes spent years looking for the answer to their center depth as they struggled to make the playoffs. Once they gave up on homegrown project Victor Rask and outsourced a few new guys, it felt like an overflow of strong centers was a top three reason they broke through to the postseason in 2019.

At one point, they had so many centers that a few like Martin Necas shifted to wing, and it worked swimmingly for the defensively sound Canes. Now that perhaps underrated Vincent Trocheck is gone, Paul Stastny hasn't been a revelation, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jordan Staal are both better suited for goal prevention than scoring, the Canes could use a productive second-line center.

Is Matt Duchene the answer? You might roll your eyes at his $8 million AAV, but remember that Max Pacioretty's $7 million is off the books. Duchene is having a solid season on the Nashville Predators with 17 goals and 43 points in 53 games.

John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

The Canes are in the middle of their Cup window—they don't have desperation to get it done, but it'll only get harder as these core contracts start to expire. They've also been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to acquiring late-draft value.

Folks, deep breaths. Now is the right time to let go of a first-round pick—if it's the right fit. I wouldn't hate Duchene on the Canes, but when I think about the team's urgent needs, I'd like to see more of a scoring flair in return for the first-rounder.

Final grade: B-

This would make the team better and it's a realistic package, but you can only give up your 2023 first-rounder once. Choose wisely.

Let's say the front-running New Jersey Devils manage to snag Timo Meier. This tells us not only that he's off the board for the Canes, but also that the San Jose Sharks' yard sale is officially on. If the Canes are running out of options (Bo Horvat, Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O'Reilly are off the board), Kevin Labanc could be a cheaper, depth-scoring option.

The 27-year-old right winger could pop in somewhere on the thirdish line and potentially chip in. He's never hit the 20-goal mark in seven NHL seasons, but he's got 10 goals and 25 points in 49 games right now. His contract is pricey for what he brings at a $4.725 million cap hit.

Final grade: C-

I don't love giving up a promising bottom-six center prospect for a guy who won't move the needle. It wouldn't have a huge negative impact on the team, but the Canes are better than making a move just to make it, and they have enough middle-of-the-lineup players.

Sorry, Lou, I'm taking this time to create yet another Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers scenario just for you.

I'm not in favor of this move, for what it's worth. The Rangers have done more than enough, and another move threatens the locker-room vibe—especially a move of this magnitude. But let's create as palpable of a situation as we can that ends with Kane as a Blueshirt.

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Waivers: Vitali Kravtsov (plus $2 million for the Rangers, who were only projected to end up with ~$900,000 at the deadline after acquiring Tarasenko and Tyler Motte)

To Chicago: Zac Jones, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick

Chicago retains 50 percent of Kane's contract; another sucker retains 25 percent of Kane's contract; New York gets Kane at a 75 percent price cut.

Grade: D

The Rangers are ahead of schedule, and they were in a great position this year with two first-round picks. This young core including Igor Shesterkin has years to contend. Keep the second first-round pick and keep it moving.

This is one way to ignite a rivalry in a league desperate for more. It would also help keep the Anaheim Ducks' comically abysmal goal differential from seeping into the negative-100s. Maybe.

Final grade: A-

A girl can dream.

This might be one of the most realistic trade proposals (if a bit much) I've seen on the fantasy land that is hockey Twitter. Sabres fans, I know it's a lot to ask to give up Olofsson's depth scoring (23 goals, nine assists, 32 points in 54 games), enticing prospect Rosen, a first and a second. I'm wondering if the second would be necessary in a real-life version.

But with several big names off the table and Meier having scored 31 goals, the Sharks can leverage a lot out of him. Maybe not this much, but it's not out of the question.

Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

Final grade: B+

It seems a bit extreme for the Sabres. If they could find a way to keep Olofsson or keep the second-round pick, I'd be more excited for them. But this could be the ballpark ask considering the context.

The Los Angeles Kings are sitting in a playoff spot, and they've got the combination of a young team on the rise and Drew Doughty's potential last hurrah. Should they take advantage of the good vibes and go for Jakob Chychrun?

They'd look scary with a bolstered blue line, but we all know Chychrun will be expensive. The Athletic's Eric Stephens has reported that Quinton Byfield could be a non-starter for the Kings, and I'll take that over this hypothetical.

Is this the year to throw out big chunks of the future for the Kings?

Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

Final Grade: C-

I get it, and this would immediately improve the team. But I'd wait until the Kings make it out of the first round and perhaps get around to acquiring a new goalie to trade potentially two first-rounders and two young players who could be part of the core for years to come.

Can they go back in time and simply strengthen the defense instead of making 400 other changes? No?