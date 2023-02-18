Maple Leafs' Trade for Ryan O'Reilly Raises the Stakes in the Eastern Conference

Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images

The Eastern Conference has been trending toward being more competitive than the West for years.

That doesn't necessarily mean the top teams in the East are better—the most recent Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche, would like a word. But it does make punching a ticket to the playoffs more challenging.

Just take a look at the Atlantic Division. After the historically dominant Bruins, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Lightning are separated by one point in the standings. Then the Panthers (62 points), Red Wings (60 points), Sabres (58 points) and Senators (56 points) are all descending in two-point increments.

Then you've got the Metropolitan Division. Behind the No. 1 Hurricanes, the Devils and Rangers are separated by one point. Then the next tier is the Penguins (63 points), Islanders (63 points) and Capitals (62 points).

This means two things. No. 1, the once-relatively accurate playoff picture at American Thanksgiving might be gone. And No. 2, teams are looking over their shoulders at their peers' trade-deadline moves more than ever. Gone are the days of "we're worrying about ourselves" cliches, and you're seeing that with so much buzz starting weeks before the actual March 3 trade deadline.

The Islanders surprised most of us when they kicked things off, acquiring Bo Horvat in a move that very much helped them back into the playoff conversation. The Rangers were next up, winning the Vladimir Tarasenko sweepstakes last week, and he also immediately made an impact on his new team.

Of course, the St. Louis Blues weren't trading Tarasenko and putting one foot in and one foot out—you knew a Ryan O'Reilly swap was coming to complete their teardown.

On Friday, the Maple Leafs acquired O'Reilly and Noel Acciari for Mikhail Abramov, Adam Gaudette, their first-round pick in 2023 and second-round pick in 2024, and Ottawa's third-round pick in 2023. This was a three-way trade that saw Minnesota jumping in to receive Toronto's fourth-round pick in 2025, and the Leafs got Josh Pillar from Minnesota.

The gigantic kicker? St. Louis will retain 50 percent of O'Reilly's $7.5 million cap hit, while Minnesota will retain 25 percent.

O'Reilly, a Selke Trophy winner as the NHL's best defensive forward in 2019, is a great fit for the Leafs as a third-line center behind Auston Matthews and John Tavares. He brings veteran Stanley Cup experience, center depth, the ability to chip in on offense when required and a much-needed calming defensive presence (if we forgive his part in Blues' poor defensive play as a whole this year—which we should if we're assessing O'Reilly's potential impact on this far superior Leafs team).

Arguably the biggest trade of general manager Kyle Dubas' career landed the Leafs O'Reilly for only $1.875 million, with the added kicker of playoff role-player Acciari. The latter is a little pricey for a fourth liner at $1.25 million, but both of those salaries combined are still considerably cheaper than O'Reilly's actual salary.

The Leafs gave up four draft picks including a first-rounder, sure, but can anyone blame them? Folks have criticized Dubas for being too patient, but now he and the rest of the team seem to be in sync: If not now, when?

The Leafs can't let desperation get the best of them, but the urgency is real as they have been searching for a playoff series win since 2004. It's smart of them to go all-in at this deadline, especially with a probable first-round matchup with the battle-tested Lightning.

And it brings us to our larger point. If the Leafs didn't pick up O'Reilly, it's likely a division rival would've. The Leafs are giving their competitors one fewer option in a conference that keeps seeking reinforcements from the West.

So where are we now?

Patrick Kane, who said he wasn't thrilled when the Rangers traded for Tarasenko, therefore taking the team away as an option for him, is still on the table. But the Rangers were wary for a good reason: Kane's documented hip troubles and his unproductive start to the season.

Besides, TSN's Carlo Colaiacovo reported that Kane, who has a full no-movement clause, would likely only waive that clause for the Rangers or the Leafs. Looks like he might end up staying in Chicago after all.

Timo Meier in all his 30-plus-goal glory and potential $10 million qualifying offer is probably the most coveted winger available, and he's been linked to the Devils and Hurricanes, per SportsNet's Elliotte Friedman. I know the Bruins have their eye on defensemen Jakob Chychrun and Vladislav Gavrikov. We could go on and on with trade rumors, and we will.

But the moral of the story is the competitiveness of the East is no rumor, and with every trade, the stakes are only getting higher for every team in the conference. The Islanders, Rangers and Leafs have come calling, and you wonder how the rest of the conference will respond.

The trade deadline has already delivered more than usual this year, and it should only get more intense over the next two weeks.