Ryan O'Reilly, Noel Acciari Traded to Maple Leafs from Blues for 1st-Round Pick, More

Scott RovakNHLI via Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made a splash ahead of the March 3 trade deadline.

The team announced on Friday that it has acquired centres Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari from the St. Louis Blues as part of a three-team deal that also involved the Minnesota Wild:

O'Reilly is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and he counts for a $7.5 million cap hit this season. The 32-year-old's production has dipped significantly this year, making him expendable as St. Louis turns its eye toward building for the future.

Through 40 games this season, O'Reilly has 12 goals and seven assists. He still likely would've been considered one of the top available centres at the trade deadline.

O'Reilly was acquired by the Blues from the Buffalo Sabres prior to the 2018-19 season and immediately proved himself to be one of the best players in the league, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy and leading St. Louis to its first Stanley Cup in franchise history that year.

O'Reilly now joins a Maple Leafs team that ranks second in the Atlantic Division with a 33-14-8 record. Perhaps he will get back to producing at the level that earned him three career All-Star selections.

Friday's trade continues a firesale for the Blues, who also traded right winger Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola to the New York Rangers last week. This deal coupled with the transaction with the Maple Leafs gives St. Louis three first-round picks in the 2023 NHL draft.