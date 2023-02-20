AEW's Paul Wight Discusses Weight Loss, Diet After Surgery on Knee Injury

Al Pereira/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling star Paul Wight was recently in a wheelchair for nearly three months because of a knee injury.

"I had crushed all the bone in the knee. I was bleeding into my shin," he said to Alistair McGeorge of Metro.co.uk. "So, I've got a good pain tolerance, but when I say I rode the tire down to the rim, that's exactly what I did."

Wight, who wrestled in WWE as The Big Show, explained how his weight complicated the situation because it took time for doctors to build an implant for somebody of his size.

The 51-year-old told McGeorge he's looking not just to lose weight but also to better manage his 7'0" frame.

"Right now, I'm about 35 or 40 pounds heavier than I want to be," he said. "So I'm weighing about 419 right now. I think at my leanest I was 370, but at that time too I had also cannibalized a lot of muscles just because I was doing so much cardio. I was biking 20, 25 miles a day.

"I really wasn't getting—these are things I'm finding out now—I wasn't getting enough protein in. At the time, I was trying to eliminate a lot of mass, I went from 480 down to 370."

Wight previously told McGeorge he's hopeful of making a return to the ring in March. He hasn't competed since earning a win over Austin Green on the March 30, 2022, taping of AEW Dark: Elevation.