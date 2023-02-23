Dream Offseason Trade Scenario for Every NFL TeamFebruary 23, 2023
Dream Offseason Trade Scenario for Every NFL Team
With the 2023 NFL offseason just getting underway, a lot of the attention is focused on free agency, which begins on March 15, and the draft. If the last year is any indication, though, trades will be a big piece of the offseason puzzle as well.
NFL teams have seemingly become more aggressive in recent years when it comes to executing trades. We saw players like Russell Wilson, Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Khalil Mack and A.J. Brown traded during the 2022 offseason and players like Roquan Smith and Christian McCaffrey dealt in-season.
This offseason, teams will inevitably turn to the trade market to address needs that they cannot fill in free agency or the draft. Other teams will look to offload players who are no longer good fits schematically and/or financially.
Here, we'll dive into one hypothetical trade for each franchise that would be viewed as a big win if executed. While these are theoretical deals, we'll keep them grounded in reality and based on factors like player production, team fit, team needs, contracts, cap space and any relevant recent buzz.
For variety's sake, we'll be pairing outgoing players with only one team.
Arizona Cardinals Trade DeAndre Hopkins
The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly open to the idea of trading wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz,
The Cardinals could generate $8.15 million in 2023 cap savings by trading him before June 1 or $19.45 million by trading him after June 1. Either would give them a bit more financial flexibility, as they currently have roughly $13.6 million in projected cap space. It would also undoubtedly bring the Cardinals some valuable capital in return.
While Hopkins is turning 31 in May, he hauled in 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns in only nine games this past season. The Green Bay Packers got 2022 first- and second-round picks for Adams, who was 29 when they dealt him. A high Day 2 draft pick could be the floor in a Hopkins deal, though a first-rounder would be ideal.
The Cardinals can also leverage the market for the best possible return. The free-agent receiver pool isn't overwhelmingly deep—players like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jakobi Meyers headline the group—and Arizona won't be limited by Hopkins' no-trade clause.
"The no-trade clause in Hopkins' contract voided when he was suspended for the first six games of the 2022 season because of violating of the league's performance enhancing substances policy," CBS Sports Joel Corry wrote.
Hopkins has played a valuable role in Kyler Murray's development at quarterback, but he's nearing the back end of his career. Since the Cardinals aren't ready to win now, they would be wise to start building for the future. Flipping Hopkins for draft picks could help do that.
Atlanta Falcons Trade for Jalen Ramsey
The Atlanta Falcons lurk as a potential landing spot for a quarterback like Lamar Jackson. However, Atlanta could be much higher on 2022 third-round pick Desmond Ridder than presumed.
Ridder showed some promising flashes late in his rookie season. He went 2-2 as a starter, throwing for 708 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and posting a respectable 86.4 rating. Ridder also rushed for 64 yards and four first downs, suggesting he has enough scrambling ability to complement Atlanta's fun-first offense.
Although the Falcons have something with which to work at quarterback, their secondary could use an immediate upgrade. They finished the season ranked 25th in passing yards allowed and 29th in yards per attempt surrendered (6.8).
The Los Angeles Rams might consider trading star cornerback Jalen Ramsey this offseason for cap reasons. He'd be a tremendous get for new Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.
Ramsey is still only 28 years old and had another strong season in 2022, finishing with an opposing passer rating (OPR) of 84.5. His $25.2 million cap hit for 2023 is big, but the Falcons rank second in the league with $55.7 million in projected cap space.
Acquiring Ramsey could cost a high Day 2 draft pick or more, but that's a small price for Atlanta to add a perennial Pro Bowl cornerback to its ranks.
Baltimore Ravens Trade for Hunter Renfrow
The Baltimore Ravens may end up trying to trade quarterback Lamar Jackson this offseason if they can't reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension, according to Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
While the return could be enticing, it's hard to consider moving a franchise quarterback and former league MVP a "dream scenario" for the Ravens. But if Baltimore can retain Jackson, improving his receiving corps should be a big offseason goal.
Baltimore ranked 28th in passing yards this past season, and tight end Mark Andrews was the only player to top 500 receiving yards. Adding a reliable receiver like Hunter Renfrow of the Las Vegas Raiders could help Jackson and new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
Renfrow had a down year in 2022. In part because he missed time with a concussion and an oblique injury. But in 2021, he caught a career-high 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. There has been some buzz about his availability, too.
"I've talked to a few people around the league who expect coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler to continue aggressively tweaking the roster," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote in late January. "... Teams will be keeping an eye on tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow in that process."
If the Raiders are down on Renfrow, a middle-round pick might get a deal done. He'd be a wonderful addition to a Baltimore team looking to build on a 2022 campaign that ended in the AFC Wild Card Round.
Buffalo Bills Trade Up for a Wide Receiver
The Buffalo Bills may not be able to swing a big trade during free agency, as they're currently facing an $18.7 million cap deficit. At the same time, they probably aren't looking to trade away major pieces of their roster for cap savings.
However, a trade up in the 2023 draft would make plenty of sense for the Bills. Specifically, they should try to move up from the 28th overall pick to land one of the class' top receivers.
Buffalo has one star wideout in Stefon Diggs and a solid complementary piece in Gabe Davis. However, Bills general manager Brandon Beane lamented the team's lack of playmakers after its divisional-round exit.
"I'd love to have the perfect line and I'd love to get as many weapons," Beane said, per the team's official website.
This year's draft isn't expected to be loaded with elite receiver talent. The Bleacher Report Scouting Department ranked only four wideouts inside the top 32 on its latest big board.
Dealing a Day 2 selection or perhaps a few future picks to move up and secure a player like USC's Jordan Addison or Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba would be logical for the Bills. They would land another big-time playmaker to partner with Diggs and Davis, which might help them go on a deeper playoff run in 2023.
Carolina Panthers Trade for Lamar Jackson
While parting with Lamar Jackson might not be a dream deal for Baltimore, adding him would be an idyllic endeavor for the Carolina Panthers and new head coach Frank Reich.
Carolina has not been shy about trading for quarterbacks in recent years, having acquired Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield in back-to-back offseasons. Meanwhile, Reich dealt with a series of aging veterans while serving as the Indianapolis Colts' head coach.
Jackson would be Carolina's third 2018 first-round quarterback, but he's only 26 years old and has shown that he can play at an elite level. Executives told Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post that the Panthers could be a possible landing spot for Jackson if the Ravens try to tag-and-trade him.
That would be a tricky deal to navigate, mostly because Carolina would need to clear considerable cap space. The Panthers are currently projected to be $9.6 million over the salary cap, and the franchise-tag value for quarterbacks (non-exclusive) is set at $32.4 million. Jackson and the Panthers could negotiate a long-term contract post-trade, but it's highly unlikely that he would take less guaranteed money in 2023 than the tag value.
Trading for Jackson would also be costly, as Baltimore would presumably want more than the two first-round picks it would get by letting Jackson sign an offer sheet and depart. However, general manager Scott Fitterer could be inclined to meet that asking price for Jackson.
The Panthers nearly won the NFC South this past season despite having a revolving door under center. Jackson would instantly become the division's best quarterback by a large margin.
Chicago Bears Trade Down Twice in the 2023 Draft
The Chicago Bears have a tough decision to make. Do they stick with quarterback Justin Fields, who flashed plenty of potential in 2022 but suffered from an underwhelming supporting cast? Or do they use the No. 1 pick in April's draft on a new quarterback like Ohio State's C.J. Stroud or Alabama's Bryce Young?
Chicago appears to be giving the impression that it will trade Fields and start over at quarterback. According to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post, multiple NFL general managers are "fairly convinced" Fields will be traded.
That could be a smokescreen by general manager Ryan Poles, though. If teams believe that Chicago wants a quarterback, they could be willing to move up in the draft to get their preferred option. The Bears might even be able to leverage their selection twice.
"Some league sources here for the Senior Bowl suggest that the Bears could conceivably trade back twice if Poles can manufacture a smokescreen that Chicago is interested in a quarterback that a team such as the Houston Texans are intent on targeting," Heavy's Matt Lombardo wrote.
In the dream scenario, Chicago would move down one spot to collect an additional Day 2 selection and perhaps more. Then, the Bears would trade the No. 2 pick to the quarterback-needy Indianapolis Colts, gaining more draft capital and moving down to No. 4.
For that to happen, though, Chicago would have to convince the Colts that the Arizona Cardinals have the No. 3 pick for sale and that a team other than Indy is willing to buy.
If all of that unfolded, the Bears would have a fistful of additional draft picks and still have a chance to draft either Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. or Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter—the top two players on the B/R Scouting Department's draft board.
The Bears, who ranked 29th in yards allowed and 32nd in points allowed last season, desperately needs defensive playmakers. This series of trades would allow them to get one at the top and potentially several more later in the draft.
Cincinnati Bengals Trade Up to Draft a Pass-Rusher
The Cincinnati Bengals did a lot of things well in 2022, but getting to opposing quarterbacks wasn't one of them. Cincinnati finished the regular season with only 30 sacks, which ranked 29th leaguewide. Trey Hendrickson led the team with eight, but Sam Hubbard was the only other player with at least four.
The Bengals, who have $36.4 million in projected cap space, could chase a pass-rusher like Yannick Ngakoue or Brandon Graham. However, they must be careful about handing out long-term, big-money contracts.
Quarterback Joe Burrow is extension-eligible this offseason, and his salary should jump significantly in the next few years. Star wideout Ja'Marr Chase, whom the Bengals selected one year after Burrow, isn't far behind.
It would behoove Cincinnati to find its next standout pass-rusher in the draft and have him on a rookie deal for the next four or five seasons. The problem is that the Bengals might not be able to land a blue-chip pass-rusher with the 29th overall selection.
This is where a trade enters the equation. Like the Bills, the Bengals could theoretically surrender a few Day 2 picks to move up and get their guy.
Will Anderson Jr., the top-ranked player on the latest B/R big board, probably won't land in a reasonable trade range for Cincinnati. However, pass-rushers like Clemson's Myles Murphy, Georgia's Nolan Smith and LSU's BJ Ojulari could fall within striking distance.
Trading up to get one of them could help the Bengals both immediately and in the long run.
Cleveland Browns Trade for Denico Autry
The Cleveland Browns struggled to field both talent and depth along the defensive line in 2022—defensive end Myles Garrett aside—and finished the year ranked 25th in run defense as a result.
New defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will be inclined to change things.
"Schwartz's resume is loaded with experience coaching star defensive linemen, and the primary objective of his scheme calls for upgrades in the trenches," Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal wrote.
Cleveland, which is currently projected to be $14.3 million over the cap, might not be a major player in free agency. But if the Browns create some cap space, they could potentially swing a trade for a defensive lineman with whom Schwartz is plenty familiar.
Schwartz spent the last two seasons as a defensive assistant with the Tennessee Titans, where he helped Denico Autry emerge as a difference-maker. Over the last two seasons, Autry logged 58 tackles, 17 sacks and 54 quarterback pressures.
Autry is entering the final year of his contract, and the Titans could save $7.1 million by trading him. That could be important for Tennessee, as it has a modest $11.3 million in projected cap space.
Given Autry's age (32) and the financial implications of trading him, the Browns might be able to land him for a middle-round pick. For a franchise that won't have its own first-round pick again until 2025 because of the Deshaun Watson trade, that would be a terrific deal.
Dallas Cowboys Trade Up for Bijan Robinson
The Dallas Cowboys may be starting over at running back this offseason. Tony Pollard is set to become a free agent, and they might give the boot to longtime starter Ezekiel Elliott.
While Elliott is under contract through 2026, Dallas could save $10.9 million by releasing him with a post-June 1 designation. That could be big, as the Cowboys are currently projected to be $7.6 million over the cap.
As it pertains to running backs, the Cowboy's dream scenario would be landing Texas star Bijan Robinson in the 2023 draft. He's the top-ranked running back on the B/R board and one of the best prospects at his position we've seen in years.
"He should step in right away and be able to carry the workload for a rushing offense, as well as contribute in the passing game," Derrik Klassen of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "Robinson has the potential to be a multi-time Pro Bowler and one of the better backs in the NFL."
Robinson isn't likely to fall all the way to Dallas at 27th overall. If he starts to slide toward the middle of Round 1, though, the Cowboys might be able to go up and get him for a few Day 2 selections. The Detroit Lions traded the Nos. 32, 34 and 66 picks last year for the Nos. 12 and 46 picks.
If the Cowboys pull it off, they could seamlessly move away from the Pollard-Elliott era while getting a new every-down ball-carrier on a team-friendly rookie contract.
Denver Broncos Trade Jerry Jeudy
The Denver Broncos tried to move third-year wide receiver Jerry Jeudy at the trade deadline, and they could try again this offseason, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"He was available all trade deadline and nobody really, really made a huge push there," Rapoport said during an appearance with NBC Sports Boston (h/t NESN's Dakota Randall). "So, could be traded? Yeah, but I don't know that it'd be like the feeding frenzy that maybe he would expect."
While new Broncos head coach Sean Payton might be higher on Jeudy than the previous regime, moving him could still make sense. Jeudy did have a career-high 972 receiving yards and six touchdowns this past season, but he hasn't quite become the difference-maker the Broncos were hoping to get when they selected him 15th overall in the 2020 draft.
Denver also has a pressing need along the offensive line, as it allowed a league-high 63 sacks in 2022 and could lose both left guard Dalton Risner and right tackle Billy Turner. Addressing that need in free agency could be tricky, as the Broncos have less than $12 million in projected cap space.
Targeting the line in the draft would be logical, but that might be difficult as well. Due to the trades for Payton and Russell Wilson, Denver does not have a first-round selection.
The demand for Jeudy might not be astronomical. Getting a second- or high-third-round pick for him seems realistic—he can have two years left on his rookie deal if his fifth-year option gets picked up—and would be a big win for a Broncos team with major needs and sparse draft capital.
Detroit Lions Trade Down in the Draft
Thanks to the Matthew Stafford trade, the Lions have two first-round selections this year, including the Rams' sixth overall pick. However, they could afford to pick up even more draft capital if possible.
Detroit nearly made the playoffs last season, but it was held back by arguably the worst defense in the NFL. The Lions ranked 29th in run defense, 30th in pass defense, dead last in yards allowed and 28th in points allowed.
In other words, the Lions need to add as many defensive difference-makers as they can this offseason. If they can trade down from sixth overall, they might be able to pick up a proven veteran and/or add a few Day 2 selections to their draft haul.
The Lions will likely get their best return from a team trying to trade up for a quarterback. C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young are trending as the top two quarterback prospects in this draft, and there's a real chance that both come off the board in the first two selections. That could make a team scramble to move up for Florida's Anthony Richardson or Kentucky's Will Levis.
The Las Vegas Raiders lurk as a potential quarterback landing spot at No. 7, so Detroit might be able to leverage its spot at No. 6. For this dream scenario to play out, the Lions may need the third, fourth and fifth picks—currently owned by the Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks—to pass without a third signal-caller coming off the board.
If that does happen, Detroit could add capital and still potentially land a top defender like Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. or Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee on opening night.
Green Bay Packers Trade Aaron Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers appear to be ready for the Jordan Love era. According to longtime beat reporter Bob McGinn, the Packers are ready to move on from starter Aaron Rodgers.
"He's not coming back. I mean, they're disgusted with him, and they're done with him. And they're moving on," McGinn said on the Go Long podcast with Tyler Dunne (h/t Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio).
According to McGinn, the entire organization believes that Rodgers is no longer trying hard and was ill-prepared for the 2022 campaign. If true, then trading Rodgers would be a dream scenario for Green Bay.
Rodgers is set to carry a cap hit of $31.6 million in 2023. If the Packers trade him after June 1, they could create $15.8 million in cap savings. That alone would be valuable, as Green Bay is currently projected to be $8.8 million over the cap.
Rodgers would undoubtedly bring a lot of value back in return. At 39 years old, he might not command the sort of return that Russell Wilson did last offseason—a hefty package of players and picks that included two first-rounders—but a first-round pick and more should be expected. That's the going rate for an above-average quarterback.
As once was the case with Brett Favre, the Packers are ready to say goodbye to a Hall of Famer and see what they have in their highly drafted quarterback. Trading Rodgers this offseason would thus be the best-case scenario for Green Bay.
Houston Texans Trade Brandin Cooks
The Houston Texans appear poised to land their next quarterback of the future in the 2023 draft. They own the second overall pick and should have a crack at a prospect like Ohio State's C.J. Stroud or Alabama's Bryce Young.
Keeping wide receiver Brandin Cooks—who battled a calf injury last season but had 1,000-yard seasons in both 2020 and 2021—would help Houston's next quarterback. However, Cooks appears uninterested in being part of the Texans' reloading process.
"I'm not going into this offseason thinking I want to be a part of a rebuild," Cooks said in January, per ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime.
If Cooks still wants out—there's a chance that new head coach DeMeco Ryans can convince him to stay—Houston should try to trade him to a contender this offseason. A receiver-needy team that is otherwise ready to compete should be willing to part with a Day 2 selection for the 29-year-old. That would be a solid return for a player who doesn't want to be in Houston.
Houston could save $10.2 million off the 2023 cap by trading Cooks, while releasing him would raise his cap hit by nearly $7.8 million. That might not be a major issue for a Texans team that's currently projected to be $37.1 million under the cap, but no franchise should be eager to pay more money to a player for him to leave.
The Chicago Bears also could deal the No. 1 pick in the draft to an AFC South rival like the Indianapolis Colts. Houston could be inclined to move up one spot to secure the prospect it wants, and any draft capital gained by trading Cooks could become part of that move.
Indianapolis Colts Trade Up for a Quarterback
It's time for the Colts to draft and develop a first-round quarterback for the first time since landing Andrew Luck in 2012.
Over the past three years, Indy has tried aging veterans Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan. Rivers helped the Colts reach the postseason, but Wentz and Ryan were flops.
Indianapolis holds the No. 4 pick in the draft, two spots behind the division-rival Houston Texans, who also need a quarterback. If the Colts are in love with a prospect, be it Alabama's Bryce Young or Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, they might have to jump Houston to get him.
The good news is that Chicago could have the No. 1 pick up for bid, and it might not cost Indy multiple first-round picks to obtain it.
"The overwhelming feedback was that the Bears won't get a king's ransom for the No. 1 pick but that Indianapolis had the best situation in terms of draft capital and trading the pick out of the NFC," ESPN's Matt Miller.
It would be ideal if the Colts can move up for the quarterback it covets at a relatively low price. There's a real chance that Indy could miss out its top target by staying put, either because Houston snags him or because the Arizona Cardinals flip the No. 3 selection to another quarterback-needy team.
Jacksonville Jaguars Trade Shaquill Griffin, Move Up for a CB
The Jacksonville Jaguars might move on from cornerback Shaquill Griffin this offseason, and the 27-year-old knows that.
"I know at the end of the day it's business," Griffin said, per Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. "I know where my heart is; my heart is here. If we can make that work, we will."
Jacksonville is currently projected to be $32.9 million over the salary cap. Releasing Griffin—who was limited to five games in 2022 because of a back injury—would save $13.1 million off the 2023 cap.
Although trading Griffin wouldn't net any extra cap savings, it would allow Jacksonville to get something in return for a cornerback whom it may no longer want. Griffin allowed an opposing passer rating of 110.4 in coverage this past season, but he's still relatively young and had a Pro Bowl campaign back in 2019.
Given Griffin's age, past performance and the value of his position, a high Day 3 selection shouldn't be an unrealistic expectation for Jacksonville. That could prove valuable if the Jags want to trade up for a top cornerback prospect in the draft.
Jacksonville holds the 25th overall pick, which might be too low for a prospect like Utah's Clark Phillips III or South Carolina's Cam Smith. It might have to jump the Minnesota Vikings at No. 24, another team that could use a starting-caliber corner.
The Jaguars, who ranked 28th in pass defense this past season, should be looking for upgrades at cornerback. Trading Griffin could help them do that without heavily paying a free agent and diving further into a bad cap situation.
Kansas City Chiefs Trade Frank Clark
The Kansas City Chiefs are currently projected to have less than $1 million in cap space and have several key impending free agents, including wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, running back Jerick McKinnon and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. According to The Athletic's Nate Taylor, they're expected to franchise-tag Brown for the second straight offseason.
To do so, the Chiefs need to clear cap space. They could save $21.1 million off the cap by releasing or trading veteran pass-rusher Frank Clark.
While Clark was a valuable piece of the Super Bowl puzzle in 2022, the Chiefs are well-positioned to replace him. They drafted pass-rusher George Karlaftis in the first round of the 2022 draft, and 5.5 of his six sacks came in the final seven games of the regular season.
Clark logged five sacks and 24 quarterback pressures this past season, so Kansas City might be able to get a third- or fourth-round pick for him in a trade.
While a middle-round pick might not be viewed as a premium selection, it could be valuable to the Chiefs. General manager Brett Veach plucked key contributors like cornerback Jaylen Watson and running back Isiah Pacheco toward the end of Day 3 in last year's draft.
Trading Clark would free up valuable cap space while providing Veach with another dart or two to throw at the 2023 draft.
Las Vegas Raiders Trade for Mac Jones
After releasing Derek Carr, the Las Vegas Raiders are looking for a new franchise quarterback. They'll undoubtedly be linked to Aaron Rodgers during the offseason, as they employ his former No. 1 receiver, Davante Adams.
However, Rodgers is 39 years old and is not a great long-term fit for a franchise that isn't only a quarterback away from Super Bowl contention. Las Vegas needs a young quarterback around whom it can build, such as New England Patriots signal-caller Mac Jones.
The 2021 first-round pick was a Pro Bowler as a rookie, but the Patriots could be willing to field trade offers for him this offseason.
"I think they would," The MMQB's Albert Breer told 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak and Bertrand (h/t Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston). "Internally, I don't know if they see this massive gap between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe."
In a dream scenario, the Raiders could acquire Jones without surrendering the seventh overall pick—perhaps by offering a few second-rounders or a future first-rounder. That would allow the Raiders to still land a blue-chip prospect in the 2023 draft while replacing Carr with a quarterback who has already proved he can play at a Pro Bowl level.
The fact that Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was Jones' offensive coordinator during the 2021 season can't be overlooked, either. McDaniels knows that he can win with Jones, and while a trade for the 24-year-old might not be as spicy as a Rodgers deal, it would be a much better play for the Raiders long-term.
Los Angeles Chargers Trade for Devin White
The Los Angeles Chargers should be looking to upgrade their run defense after finishing 2022 ranked dead last in yards per carry allowed (5.4),
Adding a Pro Bowl-caliber linebacker would be a great move for the Chargers, and they might be able to land one in a trade if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are desperate enough to create cap space.
Linebacker Devin White, a Pro Bowler in 2021, is one of the better young linebackers in the league, and he's entering the final year of his rookie deal. Re-signing him could be difficult for the Bucs, and his 2023 cap hit of $11.7 million could be problematic.
Tampa is projected to be $55.6 million over the limit.
The Buccaneers are also faced with the prospect of rebuilding in the post-Tom Brady era and could be coaxed into offloading White for a high draft pick and the cap savings. White, who logged 124 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in 2022, would provide a huge boost to L.A.'s second-level defense.
While acquiring White might cost as much as the Chargers' 22nd overall draft pick, it would be a safer option than rolling the dice on a draft selection. He's already a proven playmaker and he just turned 25 years old earlier this month.
The caveat is that L.A. would have to clear some cap space to make a move happen, as it's projected to be $19.7 million over the cap. However, any trade for White would presumably precede a contract extension, which the Chargers could turn into a back-loaded, bonus-heavy contract, limiting his 2023 cap hit.
Los Angeles Rams Trade Jalen Ramsey
The Rams are facing a very critical offseason. They followed their Super Bowl LVI victory with a very disappointing 5-12 campaign. While injuries to stars like Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald played a part in the collapse, Los Angeles had other issues.
The Rams' offensive line struggled (59 sacks allowed), and the offense couldn't find ways to run the ball until Cam Akers emerged late in the season. While the Rams can hope that better health can put their roster back in playoff contention, a rebuild could very much be looming.
Reloading this offseason won't be easy. Los Angeles faces a cap deficit of $15.7 million, and it doesn't have first-, fourth- or fifth-round draft picks in 2023.
The Rams could save $17 million off the cap by trading cornerback Jalen Ramsey after June 1—a prospect the cornerback seemingly joked about on social media.
"I can PROMISE you, I won't get cut," Ramsey said in a since-deleted tweet. (h/t MLFootball) "...now trade? Maybe."
Indeed, cutting Ramsey wouldn't make much sense. Even doing it with a post-June 1 designation would only save $4.5 million in cap space. While dealing Ramsey after June wouldn't allow L.A. to attack early free agency, it would provide space with which to make summer moves and provide valuable future draft capital to either hold or trade for players who can contribute next season.
Miami Dolphins Trade for Darren Waller
With tight end Mike Gesicki headed toward free agency, the Miami Dolphins should be looking to reload at the position. They might be able to find a suitable replacement in Raiders tight end Darren Waller.
As previously mentioned, teams are eying Las Vegas to see if Waller becomes available. If he does, he'd be an ideal fit for Mike McDaniel's offense because of his elite skill set and receiving ability.
While Waller battled hamstring, ankle and knee injuries over the past two seasons, he produced 1,100-yard campaigns in both 2019 and 2020. In Miami, he could fill a role similar to the one George Kittle held under McDaniel with the San Francisco 49ers.
And given Waller's recent injury history and Las Vegas' looming rebuild, the Dolphins might be able to snag the tight end for a late Day 2 selection—and Miami has two third-rounders this year.
The challenge would be fitting Waller's $11 million base salary under the cap, as Miami is already projected to be $12.7 million over it. It wouldn't be easy, but general manager Chris Grier could get a head start on the process by cutting cornerback Byron Jones—who didn't play at all in 2022 following Achilles surgery.
Releasing Jones with a post-June 1 designation would save $13.6 million in cap space.
Minnesota Vikings Trade Eric Kendricks and Harrison Smith
The Minnesota Vikings took the first step toward rebuilding their 31st-ranked defense when they replaced defensive coordinator Ed Donatell with Brian Flores. There's a lot of work left to be done, though, and Minnesota won't have much to work with financially.
The Vikings are projected to be $21.3 million over the salary cap.
Minnesota could save a chunk of cap space by parting with longtime linebacker Eric Kendricks. Trading or releasing the 30-year-old—who is entering the final year of his contract—would save $9.5 million off the 2023 cap.
The Vikings would most likely get more in return for Kendricks in a trade than by releasing and hoping for a compensatory pick. He's still a very productive linebacker, one who finished the 2022 season with 137 tackles and a sack.
Minnesota might be able to net a fourth- or fifth-round pick from a linebacker-needy team in a trade. The Vikings could clear another $7.4 million and perhaps land a late-round selection by dealing 34-year-old safety Harrison Smith.
That extra bit of draft capital could help the Vikings move up from 24th overall and land a top-tier defensive prospect like Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III or Georgia safety Christopher Smith.
Even if Minnesota isn't eying a trade up in April, it should be looking to turn over its defense and move on from older vets like Kendricks and Smith. Trading them instead of simply letting them walk would be ideal.
New England Patriots Trade for DeAndre Hopkins
The New England Patriots lacked a true No. 1 receiver in 2022. Jakobi Meyers was the closest player to being a top target, and he's scheduled to reach free agency next month. If New England hopes to see Mac Jones return to being a Pro Bowl quarterback—and that remains an "if" for now—acquiring a true No. 1 would make plenty of sense.
Enter DeAndre Hopkins, who tallied 64 catches, 717 yards and three touchdowns in only nine games this past season. He would instantly become New England's top target and arguably the best pass-catcher the team has had since Rob Gronkowski.
The caveat, of course, is that Bill O'Brien is not the offensive coordinator. As head coach of the Texans, O'Brien was responsible for trading away Hopkins in 2020, and it's fair to wonder if the two would be amenable to working together once again—Hopkins stated after the trade that the two never really had a relationship.
"There was no relationship," Hopkins said, per Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated. "...There's not a lot to speak about."
There are two factors to consider, though. For one, Hopkins has no control over where he's traded. Secondly, O'Brien is running the offense in New England, not the entire show. If this is a pairing that Bill Belichick believes can work, it will happen.
Schematically, it would make sense. As a coach, O'Brien knows how to maximize Hopkins' skill set, and Hopkins has thrived in an O'Brien offense before. And if it costs a high draft pick to get done? So be it. Belichick has had much more success acquiring veteran receivers than he has had drafting them in the early rounds—N'Keal Harry being the most notable recent miss.
New Orleans Saints Acquire Tyler Huntley
The New Orleans Saints have already begun their annual offseason process of pushing cap dollars into future years. Center Erik McCoy recently agreed to a restructure that will clear $8 million off of the 2023 books.
Yet, the Saints are still projected to be $44.6 million over the cap and will have to clear further room. At the same time, they need to find a viable starting quarterback—Jameis Winston is a logical cap casualty, as releasing him with a post-June 1 designation would save another $12.8 million.
New Orleans won't pick until 30th overall, so landing a Week 1 starter in the draft could be out of the question. However, there's a one solution that could potentially land New Orleans a starter on the cheap.
If the Ravens do retain Lamar Jackson, they could be open to moving backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, who is set to become a restricted free agent.
Baltimore can give Huntley a first- or second-round tender and hope that a team signs him to an offer sheet—thereby getting the matching draft selection back as compensation. Giving Huntley a first-round tender would cost Baltimore $6 million in 2023, according to Over the Cap.
If New Orleans signs Huntley to an offer sheet worth, say, $10 million annually, the Ravens may take the first-round selection rather than paying that amount to their backup quarterback.
Technically, this wouldn't be a trade in the strictest of senses. However, it would allow the Saints to flip their low-first-round pick for a quarterback who was a Pro Bowler in 2022 and at a lower cost than they might sign a signal-caller in free agency.
New York Giants Trade for Tee Higgins
Presumably, the New York Giants will find a way to hang onto quarterback Daniel Jones this offseason, either with an extension or the use of the franchise tag. If they do, the Giants should look to improve their receiving corps in order to further develop the young signal-caller.
The Giants made it to the divisional round in 2022, despite having one of the league's most lackluster receiver groups. Richie James and Darius Slayton were the only Giants players to top 500 receiving yards, and both are scheduled to become free agents.
With the free-agent receiver pool not looking great, New York could look to execute a trade. Bengals wideout Tee Higgins would be a dream target in the unlikely event that he becomes available.
The Bengals shouldn't be looking to deal Higgins, who is coming off of back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns. However, he's extension-eligible, and paying him top-receiver money could be difficult with Joe Burrow also due an extension and Ja'Marr Chase due one in 2024.
As The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. recently wrote, a trade could become an enticing option for Cincinnati.
"If the numbers are outrageous and it's clear the two sides won't see eye to eye, the Bengals could go the route taken by multiple teams in recent seasons and deal the receiver for a top draft pick and start the cycle over with a rookie receiver."
Acquiring Higgins would likely cost New York its 26th overall pick. However, this would give the Giants something they can't get in the 2023 draft—a young wideout who has already proven he can be great at the pro level.
New York Jets Trade for Aaron Rodgers
While the 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers isn't a great fit for a rebuilding team like the Las Vegas Raiders, he'd be a great fit for the New York Jets. New York has several pieces in place—including offensive weapons like Garrett Wilson and the league's fourth-ranked defense—and truly appears a quarterback away from legitimate contention.
2021 first-round pick Zach Wilson (72.8 QB rating in 2022) is not ready to be that quarterback right now.
Derek Carr could be an option for the Jets, though their preference appears to be Rodgers.
Dianna Russini @diannaESPN
The New York Jets are really interested in Derek Carr. Nothing but positive reviews, per sources. Now they wait for Aaron Rodgers to emerge from the darkness and inform the Packers of his plans. The Jets will be speaking to Green Bay about a trade IF the Packers are willing
While acquiring Rodgers would cost draft capital—probably a first-round pick and more—it could be a more financially feasible move for New York than signing Carr. The Jets are projected to be $2.4 million over the cap, and Carr has a projected market value of $37.7 million annually.
Acquiring Rodgers after June 1 would only cost the Jets $15.8 million against the 2023 cap. That's a very reasonable price for a passer who may be past his prime but who is a very clear upgrade over Wilson.
The Jets would become legitimate threats in the AFC with Rodgers under center, at least for a season or two. For it to happen, though, A.) Rodgers has to want to play again in 2023 and B.) Green Bay would have to offer a reasonable asking price.
In an idyllic scenario, New York lands Rodgers without surrendering any of its own key contributors and makes a deep playoff push for the first time since the 2010 season.
Philadelphia Eagles Trade Up to Draft an Elite Defender
The Philadelphia Eagles will have to do a lot of reloading if they're going to get back to the Super Bowl in 2023. A lot of key pieces, like quarterback Jalen Hurts and wideout A.J. Brown, are in place, but several key contributors are headed to free agency.
Philadelphia's crop of impending free agents includes running back Miles Sanders, center Jason Kelce, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, edge-rusher Brandon Graham, cornerback James Bradberry and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
Facing a $2.8 million cap deficit, there's no way that the Eagles can re-sign everyone.
The Eagles should be focused on reloading their defense in the offseason. Running backs are largely replaceable, and Philadelphia drafted center Cam Jurgens in the second round last year. The Eagles will likely need an immediate replacement for Hargrave, Graham, Bradberry and/or Gardner-Johnson—and probably at least two of them.
This is why trading up and landing an elite defensive prospect would be a brilliant move for the Eagles, even if it costs some Day 2 or Day 3 draft capital. This could be done from either the 10th overall pick (from New Orleans), the 31st pick or both.
If, for example, Bradberry departs in free agency, the Eagles could move up from No. 10 and secure Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.—the eighth-ranked prospect on the B/R board. If Graham departs, the Eagles could move up for Clemson pass-rusher Myles Murphy, the third-ranked prospect on the B/R board.
If Gardner-Johnson departs, but Eagles might be able to trade up from No. 31 to land Georgia safety Christopher Smith, the 17th-ranked prospect on the board.
While trading down could also be an option for the Eagles, they should be more interested in moving up to secure the prospects they covet most. The Eagles' Super Bowl window is open now, and in an ideal Round 1, they'd land two instant-impact starters for their defense.
Pittsburgh Steelers Acquire Orlando Brown Jr. in a Tag-and-Trade
As previously mentioned, the belief is that the Chiefs will give Orlando Brown Jr. the franchise tag again this offseason. There's a chance that, if a long-term deal isn't then worked out, Brown could be traded.
In a dream scenario for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown would indeed become available. The 26-year-old is now a four-time Pro Bowler who has made the all-star game as both a right and left tackle.
Why is this important for Pittsburgh? The Steelers could use an upgrade over Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle.
While rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett was only sacked, on average, twice a game in 2022, Moore was a liability. According to Pro Football Focus, he was responsible for 10 penalties and seven sacks allowed. Brown, by comparison, was responsible for six penalties and four sacks allowed, per PFF.
Acquiring Brown wouldn't be cheap, and might cost the Steelers their 17th overall selection in 2023. However, it would give them something they're not going to find in the draft, a young offensive tackle who has already shown he can be a perennial Pro Bowler at the NFL level.
Brown would immediately become the anchor on Pittsburgh's offensive line and would help protect Pickett's blind side for the next five-plus years. The biggest challenge for Pittsburgh—which is projected to be just over the cap—would be clearing enough space to extend Brown upon acquiring him.
San Francisco 49ers Trade for Za'Darius Smith
The 49ers might have the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in edge-rusher Nick Bosa, but they should still look to bolster their pass rush this offseason.
Bosa (18.5 sacks) accounted for 42 percent of the Niners' quarterback takedowns in 2022, and San Francisco could potentially lose several complementary pass-rushers in free agency. Samson Ebukam, Charles Omenihu, Jordan Willis and Kerry Hyder Jr. had 12.5 combined sacks this past season and are all slated to become free agents.
In a dream scenario, the Vikings would make Za'Darius Smith available as part of their salary-purging efforts. Trading Smith before June 1 would save Minnesota $13.7 million in cap space, which would account for a large portion of its $21.3 million cap deficit.
San Francisco, which has just $3.2 million in projected cap space, would have to create some financial wiggle room, but Smith would be an ideal addition. He logged 44 tackles, 10 sacks and 37 quarterback pressures this past season and would be a tremendous complement to Bosa on the edge.
Smith would also likely make a more immediate impact than a drafted rookie, especially considering San Francisco doesn't have first- or second-round selections.
Given Minnesota's need to create cap space, a third-round pick or two might be able to get a deal done. San Francisco just so happens to have a trio of third-round picks this year, comp picks awarded for the hirings of Robert Saleh, Martin Mahew, Mike McDaniel and Ran Carthon by other franchises.
Seattle Seahawks Trade for Quinnen Williams
The Seahawks are expected to retain quarterback Geno Smith this offseason.
"We're just trying to figure out what's best, and we'll do what's right," general manager John Schneider told Seattle Sports 710 AM.
Assuming Smith does return, Seattle's biggest problem area will remain its 30th-ranked run defense. The Seahawks also ranked 26th in yards per carry allowed (4.9) last season and could lose defensive linemen Poona Ford and L.J. Collier headed to free agency.
Seattle should be high on adding a defensive lineman in the offseason, and Quinnen Williams would be a dream addition. The 25-year-old had a first-team All-Pro campaign in 2022, finishing with 55 tackles, 12 sacks and 31 quarterback pressures.
Williams is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and the quarterback-needy Jets might not be willing to give him an early extension. That may lead to Williams demanding a trade—he won't show up for spring workouts without an extension, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post.
If Williams sticks to the role of unhappy camper, the Jets could be inclined to move him, as they once did with current Seahawks safety Jamal Adams. Acquiring the standout defender wouldn't be cheap—likely a first-round pick and more—but Seattle could theoretically deal its second first-round pick (No. 20) and still keep the fifth overall pick it got from Denver in the Russell Wilson trade.
With $31.3 million in projected cap space, Seattle could also offer Williams the sort of extension New York can't—depending on how that number is impacted by Smith's next contract.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Trade Donovan Smith
The Buccaneers are in an even worse cap situation than the rival Saints ($55.6 million over the cap), and they may have to part with several players to get under the limit by March 15. Releasing running back Leonard Fournette with a post-June 1 designation, for example, would save $5 million in cap space.
Tampa could save even more by trading Fournette, but there isn't likely to be much of a market for a running back who averaged just 3.5 yards per carry this past season.
Left tackle Donovan Smith, however, is a player Tampa might be able to move. While Smith didn't play particularly well in 2022—he was responsible for 12 penalties and six sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus—he'll only turn 30 in June and plays one of the game's most important positions.
Starting-caliber tackles are always in demand, and Smith would likely net at least a third- or fourth-round pick, even with his recent struggles considered.
Moving Smith before June 1 would also allow the Buccaneers to save just under $10 million off the 2023 cap. That wouldn't erase Tampa's cap deficit, but it would eliminate a huge chunk. And while it would leave the Bucs with a void to fill along the offensive line, that's perhaps less of a concern now that an aging Tom Brady is no longer Tampa's starting quarterback.
Tennessee Titans Trade Ryan Tannehill
Ryan Tannehill has been a solid starter for the Titans since arriving in 2019. However, his play peaked that year with his lone Pro Bowl appearance and Tennessee's trip to the AFC Championship Game.
Tannehill has been much less impressive in recent years, posting a passer rating below 100 in each of the past two seasons. Tannehill also suffered a season-ending ankle injury in 2022 and will turn 35 in July.
New general manager Ran Carthon made it clear upon being hired that evaluating Tannehill's future—he'll be a free agent in 2024—would be a big part of the offseason
"Ryan has been great here," Carthon said, per NFL.com's Michael Baca. "... But I still need more time to evaluate and make those decisions."
Tennessee might have a crack at a top quarterback prospect with the 11th overall selection. It could also save $17.8 million by dumping or trading the final year of Tannehill's contract, or $27 million if it's done after June 1.
Releasing Tannehill outright would be another cap-saving move by a franchise that just released left tackle Taylor Lewan, wide receiver Robert Woods, linebacker Zach Cunningham and kicker Randy Bullock for cap relief on Wednesday. Those moves put Tennessee $11.3 million under the cap, and parting with Tannehill would provide even more offseason financial flexibility.
However, trading Tannehill would likely bring back at least a third- or fourth-round draft pick—if Matt Ryan was worth a third, so is Tannehill.
Would Tannehill be one of the most coveted quarterbacks available? Perhaps not, but he could be a solid consolation prize for a team that misses out on Derek Carr or Aaron Rodgers. Trading him would net something of value in return, provide critical cap relief and allow Tennessee to move on from mediocrity at quarterback.
Washington Commanders Tag and Trade Daron Payne
A true dream scenario would involve the Washington Commanders finding a taker for quarterback Carson Wentz on the trade market. However, no team is likely to deal for Wentz when it knows that Washington can save $26.2 million by releasing him.
Defensive tackle Daron Payne, however, could be the ideal trade chip for the Commanders. Washington would likely have to franchise-tag the impending free agent first, but Payne would likely bring a first-round pick or more back in a deal.
The 2022 Pro Bowler logged an impressive 64 tackles, 11.5 sacks and 25 quarterback pressures this past season.
Why trade Payne instead of extending him? It's a simple matter of potentially spending too much on one roster area. Payne has a projected market value of $19.4 million annually. Washington is already paying $18 million annually to defensive lineman Jonathan Allen and will soon have to pay standout pass-rusher Chase Young—who is extension-eligible this offseason.
If the Commanders pay Payne his expected price point, they could soon be paying $60 million or more for three front-line defenders. They're three very good players, but that's a lot of capital for one position group when Washington is still searching for a franchise quarterback and needs to address an offensive line that allowed 48 sacks in 2022.
A tag-and-trade can be risky because other teams might not bite, but it would allow Washington to get a much better return than the comp pick (no higher than a third-rounder) it might get if Payne simply walks in free agency.
Salary-cap, contract and market information via Spotrac unless otherwise noted. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.