2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Senior Bowl Rankings

Now that the college football all-star games are complete, the final sprint toward the 2023 NFL draft begins.

This marked that last chance for individuals to put their best on-field performances on film before the poking, prodding and in-depth interviews begin to assess the prospects' physical and mental makeups. The NFL combine, pro days and personal workouts are still on tap.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department was on hand at both the East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl to assess the nation's best upperclassmen. The prospects didn't disappoint and even turned some heads.

As B/R's group of evaluators continues to assess the incoming class, a top 150 has taken shape based on those who have been viewed through tape study or firsthand at recent all-star events by the following group of contributors.

Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare Newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also contributes as an analyst for Establish the Run and is the scouting coordinator for OL Masterminds.

Derrik Klassen: Derrik shifted from evaluating the defensive front to offensive skill positions this year while also contributing to Football Outsiders and the New York Times. He has spent years charting and evaluating NFL prospects, which can often be found through social media.

Cory Giddings: Cory has experience working at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and with collegiate teams in the Big Ten. He serves as the assistant director of player personnel at Appalachian State.

Matt Holder: Matt joined the team this year. He played college football, worked in college recruiting and is a Scouting Academy graduate. He has covered the NFL draft since 2019 and writes about the Las Vegas Raiders for SB Nation's Silver and Black Pride.

Brent Sobleski: Brent is as an NFL analyst for Bleacher Report. He's covered the draft since the 2004 class for multiple outlets, including nine seasons with B/R.

Grading Scale

10: Generational Talent/No. 1 Overall

9.5-9.9: Top-Five Prospect

9.0-9.4: Top-10 Prospect

8.5-8.9: Immediate Impact Prospect/Round 1

8.0-8.4: Year 1 Starter/Late Round 1, Early Round 2

7.5-7.9: Potential Impact Player/Round 2

7.0-7.4: High-Level Backup or Potential Starter/Round 3

6.5-6.9: Potential Role Player/Round 4

6.0-6.4: High-Level Developmental Prospect/Round 5

5.5-5.9: Backup or Draftable/Rounds 6-7

5.0-5.4: Backup or UDFA with Roster Potential/UDFA

4.0-4.9: Developmental Prospect/UDFA

3.0-3.9: Training Camp Body/UDFA

Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:

Derrik Klassen: QBs, RBs, WRs and Receiving TEs

Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, G's and C's

Matt Holder: DL, Edges and LBs

Cory Giddings: CBs and S's