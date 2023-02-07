2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Senior Bowl Rankings

2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s Post-Senior Bowl RankingsFebruary 7, 2023
Now that the college football all-star games are complete, the final sprint toward the 2023 NFL draft begins.
This marked that last chance for individuals to put their best on-field performances on film before the poking, prodding and in-depth interviews begin to assess the prospects' physical and mental makeups. The NFL combine, pro days and personal workouts are still on tap.
Bleacher Report's Scouting Department was on hand at both the East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl to assess the nation's best upperclassmen. The prospects didn't disappoint and even turned some heads.
As B/R's group of evaluators continues to assess the incoming class, a top 150 has taken shape based on those who have been viewed through tape study or firsthand at recent all-star events by the following group of contributors.
Brandon Thorn: Brandon is the author of the Trench Warfare Newsletter, which focuses exclusively on offensive and defensive line evaluation. He also contributes as an analyst for Establish the Run and is the scouting coordinator for OL Masterminds.
Derrik Klassen: Derrik shifted from evaluating the defensive front to offensive skill positions this year while also contributing to Football Outsiders and the New York Times. He has spent years charting and evaluating NFL prospects, which can often be found through social media.
Cory Giddings: Cory has experience working at multiple levels of football, both in coaching and player evaluation. In recent years, he has worked with the New York Giants and with collegiate teams in the Big Ten. He serves as the assistant director of player personnel at Appalachian State.
Matt Holder: Matt joined the team this year. He played college football, worked in college recruiting and is a Scouting Academy graduate. He has covered the NFL draft since 2019 and writes about the Las Vegas Raiders for SB Nation's Silver and Black Pride.
Brent Sobleski: Brent is as an NFL analyst for Bleacher Report. He's covered the draft since the 2004 class for multiple outlets, including nine seasons with B/R.
Grading Scale
10: Generational Talent/No. 1 Overall
9.5-9.9: Top-Five Prospect
9.0-9.4: Top-10 Prospect
8.5-8.9: Immediate Impact Prospect/Round 1
8.0-8.4: Year 1 Starter/Late Round 1, Early Round 2
7.5-7.9: Potential Impact Player/Round 2
7.0-7.4: High-Level Backup or Potential Starter/Round 3
6.5-6.9: Potential Role Player/Round 4
6.0-6.4: High-Level Developmental Prospect/Round 5
5.5-5.9: Backup or Draftable/Rounds 6-7
5.0-5.4: Backup or UDFA with Roster Potential/UDFA
4.0-4.9: Developmental Prospect/UDFA
3.0-3.9: Training Camp Body/UDFA
Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:
Derrik Klassen: QBs, RBs, WRs and Receiving TEs
Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, G's and C's
Matt Holder: DL, Edges and LBs
Cory Giddings: CBs and S's
Top 150 Prospects
Ties in grades were broken through roundtable discussions among the four scouts.
1. Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama (9.6)
2. Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia (9.5)
3. Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson (9.1)
4. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (9.0)
5. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (8.7)
6. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State (8.4)
7. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU (8.4)
8. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State (8.4)
9. Peter Skoronski, IOL, Northwestern (8.4)
10. Jordan Addison, WR, USC (8.4)
11. Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson (8.4)
12. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (8.2)
13. Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State (8.2)
14. Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia (8.2)
15. Tyree Wilson, DL, Texas Tech (8.1)
16. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State (8.1)
17. Christopher Smith, S, Georgia (8.1)
18. BJ Ojulari, Edge, LSU (8.0)
19. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida (8.0)
20. Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee (7.9)
21. Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah (7.9)
22. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah (7.8)
23. Brian Branch, S, Alabama (7.8)
24. O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL, Florida (7.8)
25. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia (7.7)
26. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina (7.7)
27. Siaki Ika, DL, Baylor (7.7)
28. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama (7.7)
29. Andre Carter II, Edge, Army (7.7)
30. Rashee Rice, WR, SMU (7.7)
31. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson (7.7)
32. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M (7.7)
33. Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU (7.7)
34. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia (7.6)
35. Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame (7.6)
36. Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas (7.6)
37. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky (7.6)
38. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (7.6)
39. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M (7.6)
40. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College (7.5)
41. Will McDonald IV, Edge, Iowa State (7.5)
42. Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa (7.5)
43. Gervon Dexter Sr., DL, Florida (7.5)
44. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Edge, Kansas State (7.5)
45. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama (7.5)
46. Tuli Tuipulotu, DL, USC (7.5)
47. Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa (7.5)
48. Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland (7.5)
49. Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse (7.5)
50. Steve Avila, IOL, TCU (7.5)
51. Karl Brooks, DL, Bowling Green (7.5)
52. Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech (7.5)
53. John Michael Schmitz, IOL, Minnesota (7.4)
54. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina (7.4)
55. Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse (7.4)
56. Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA (7.4)
57. Cody Mauch, IOL, North Dakota State (7.4)
58. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia (7.4)
59. Zach Harrison, DL, Ohio State (7.4)
60. Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State (7.4)
61. Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon (7.4)
62. A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest (7.3)
63. Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland (7.3)
64. Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia (7.3)
65. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse (7.3)
66. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (7.3)
67. Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee (7.3)
68. Mekhi Garner, CB, LSU (7.3)
69. Mazi Smith, DL, Michigan (7.3)
70. Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma (7.3)
71. Brenton Cox Jr., Edge, Florida (7.3)
72. Calijah Kancey, DL, Pittsburgh (7.2)
73. Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State (7.2)
74. Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU (7.2)
75. Colby Wooden, DL, Auburn (7.2)
76. Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford (7.2)
77. Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas (7.2)
78. Mike Morris, DL, Michigan (7.2)
79. Jarrett Patterson, IOL, Notre Dame (7.1)
80. Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama (7.1)
81. Puka Nacua, WR, BYU (7.1)
82. Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami (7.1)
83. Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn (7.0)
84. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama (7.0)
85. Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State (7.0)
86. Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State (7.0)
87. Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma (7.0)
88. Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane (6.9)
89. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee (6.9)
90. JL Skinner, S, Boise State (6.9)
91. Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina (6.9)
92. Byron Young, DL, Alabama (6.9)
93. Mike Jones Jr., LB, LSU (6.9)
94. Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB, LSU (6.9)
95. Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma (6.8)
96. Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State (6.8)
97. Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa (6.8)
98. Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati (6.8)
99. Nick Broeker, IOL, Mississippi (6.8)
100. Riley Moss, CB, Iowa (6.8)
101. Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn (6.8)
102. Keondre Coburn, DL, Texas (6.8)
103. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern (6.7)
104. Henry To'oTo'o, LB, Alabama (6.7)
105. Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame (6.7)
106. Xavier Thomas, Edge, Clemson (6.7)
107. Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan (6.7)
108. Zach Evans, RB, Mississippi (6.7)
109. Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia (6.7)
110. Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State (6.7)
111. Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin (6.6)
112. Byron Young, Edge, Tennessee (6.6)
113. Jay Ward, S, LSU (6.6)
114. Olusegun Oluwatimi, IOL, Michigan (6.6)
115. Nick Hampton, Edge, Appalachian State (6.6)
116. Isaiah McGuire, DL, Missouri (6.6)
117. DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB (6.6)
118. Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin (6.6)
119. Trey Dean III, S, Florida (6.5)
120. Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina (6.5)
121. Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan (6.5)
122. Emil Ekiyor Jr., IOL, Alabama (6.5)
123. Sydney Brown, S, Illinois (6.5)
124. Derick Hall, Edge, Auburn (6.5)
125. Kobie Turner, DL, Wake Forest (6.5)
126. Andrew Vorhees, IOL, USC (6.5)
127. Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati (6.4)
128. Habakkuk Baldonado, Edge, Pittsburgh (6.4)
129. Wanya Morris, OT, Oklahoma (6.4)
130. Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Kentucky (6.3)
131. DJ Johnson, Edge, Oregon (6.3)
132. Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford (6.3)
133. Ali Gaye, Edge, LSU (6.3)
134. Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State (6.3)
135. DeMarcco Hellams, S, Alabama (6.3)
136. Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota (6.2)
137. Robert Beal Jr., Edge, Georgia (6.2)
138. Jaren Hall, QB, BYU (6.2)
139. Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State (6.2)
140. Dontay Demus Jr., WR, Maryland (6.2)
141. DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas (6.2)
142. Ochaun Mathis, Edge, Nebraska (6.1)
143. Jadon Haselwood, WR, Arkansas (6.0)
144. Trevor Reid, OT, Louisville (6.0)
145. Camerun Peoples, RB, Appalachian State (5.9)
146. Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M (5.9)
147. Jaxson Kirkland, IOL, Washington (5.9)
148. Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston (5.9)
149. Dee Winters, LB, TCU (5.9)
150. Daniel Barker, TE, Michigan State (5.9)
Quarterbacks
Most Accurate: C.J. Stroud
Best Arm Strength: Anthony Richardson
Best Mobility: Anthony Richardson
Most Pro-Ready: C.J. Stroud
1. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (8.4)
2. Bryce Young, Alabama (8.2)
3. Anthony Richardson, Florida (8.0)
4. Will Levis, Kentucky (7.6)
5. Tanner McKee, Stanford (7.2)
6. Jaren Hall, BYU (6.2)
Explain the Grade: Anthony Richardson
Concerns about Richardson as a prospect are justifiable. He started only one year. His accuracy fails him too often. Plus, he needs to speed up his processing by a tick or two. As a result, Richardson will require time and care to reach his potential.
His upside is so hard to ignore, though.
Richardson features a booming arm that beats anyone's in the class with 90 percent of Cam Newton's build and athleticism combo. The 6'4", 232-pound underclassman also isn't as far from being ready as it initially seems upon first viewing. His eyes go to the right spot; he just needs reps to speed up his processing.
The 21-year-old has wonderful pocket presence and movement, which are difficult skills to teach. Richardson is a risk, but his tools, baseline eye discipline and pocket management make him a swing worth taking.
Running Backs
Best Speed: Devon Achane
Best Power: Roschon Johnson
Best Vision: Devon Achane
Best Hands: Bijan Robinson
Best Third-Down Back: Bijan Robinson
1. Bijan Robinson, Texas (9.0)
2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama (7.7)
3. Devon Achane, Texas A&M (7.6)
4. Zach Charbonnet, UCLA (7.4)
5. Sean Tucker, Syracuse (7.3)
6. Roschon Johnson, Texas (7.2)
7. Tyjae Spears, Tulane (6.9)
8. Eric Gray, Oklahoma (6.8)
9. Tank Bigsby, Auburn (6.8)
10. Zach Evans, Mississippi (6.7)
11. Kenny McIntosh, Georgia (6.7)
12. DeWayne McBride, UAB (6.6)
13. Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky (6.3)
14. Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota (6.2)
15. Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State (5.9)
Explain the Grade: Jahmyr Gibbs
Gibbs still ranks among the class' top running backs, but he's fallen from a "great" to "very good" prospect when compared to his peers. He primarily wins with elite one-cut ability and nasty acceleration in the open field. He is a home run hitter who comes with third-down skills.
Gibbs' vision and contact balance, however, aren't up to par for an elite back. The third-team All-American as an all-purpose player has a tendency to pitter-patter his feet behind the line of scrimmage and loses momentum, which only hurts his average contact balance.
Gibbs' explosiveness and third-down skills are still worth gambling on, but he isn't as complete a back as initially thought.
Wide Receivers
Best Hands: Rashee Rice
Best Route-Runner: Jordan Addison
Best Speed: Jalin Hyatt
Best Slot Receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Most Pro-Ready: Jordan Addison
1. Quentin Johnston, TCU (8.4)
2. Jordan Addison, USC (8.4)
3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State (8.1)
4. Rashee Rice, SMU (7.7)
5. Kayshon Boutte, LSU (7.7)
6. Zay Flowers, Boston College (7.5)
7. Josh Downs, North Carolina (7.4)
8. A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (7.3)
9. Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia (7.3)
10. Cedric Tillman, Tennessee (7.3)
11. Puka Nacua, BYU (7.1)
12. Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma (7.0)
13. Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee (6.9)
14. Ronnie Bell, Michigan (6.7)
15. Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State (6.7)
16. Jayden Reed, Michigan State (6.3)
17. Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland (6.2)
18. Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas (6.0)
19. Nathaniel Dell, Houston (5.9)
Explain the Grade: Jalin Hyatt
No one can deny Hyatt's field-tilting speed. His build (6'0", 185 lbs) features long legs that he uses well to stride out and pick up speed in a hurry. As a pure go, post and seam route player, the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner can be a weapon, though Hyatt's film offers little else.
For one, Hyatt almost never faced press coverage. The Tennessee offense offered almost exclusive free releases. Hyatt's route-running leaves something to be desired, too. He can be stiff in the hips and doesn't have the rapid-fire feet to weave in and out of breaks. Lastly, the 21-year-old's YAC skills are lackluster.
Yes, his speed is appealing. But Hyatt's skill set feels far too incomplete for him to be drafted as high as he is often projected.
Tight Ends
Best Receiver: Michael Mayer
Most Versatile: Dalton Kincaid
Best Blocker: Darnell Washington
Most Pro-Ready: Michael Mayer
1. Michael Mayer, Notre Dame (8.7)
2. Dalton Kincaid, Utah (7.8)
3. Darnell Washington, Georgia (7.6)
4. Sam LaPorta, Iowa (7.5)
5. Luke Musgrave, Oregon State (7.4)
6. Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State (7.0)
7. Josh Whyle, Cincinnati (6.8)
8. Daniel Barker, Michigan State (5.9)
Explain the Grade: Luke Musgrave
Musgrave is a bet that's akin to Darren Waller.
At 6'6" and 250 pounds, he has a tall, lean build that fits his gliding play style. He does his best work when he can stride out in space, as in seam or crossing routes. Musgrave is expected to run very well in the 40-yard dash, and it shows on film.
Even so, the rest of his profile makes it difficult to give him an elite grade. He was often taken off the field when Oregon State wanted to run the ball. And because he split time with other NFL prospects in Teagan Quitoriano and Jack Colletto, plus suffered a knee injury in 2022, Musgrave managed only 633 career receiving yards.
Others in this class provided that much and more last season alone.
Offensive Tackles
Best Run-Blocker: Matthew Bergeron
Best Pass-Blocker: Darnell Wright
Best Zone-Blocker: Broderick Jones
Most Pro-Ready: Darnell Wright
Most Versatile: Paris Johnson Jr.
1. Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State (8.2)
2. Darnell Wright, Tennessee (7.9)
3. Broderick Jones, Georgia (7.7)
4. Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse (7.5)
5. Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland (7.3)
6. Anton Harrison, Oklahoma (7.3)
7. Dawand Jones, Ohio State (7.2)
8. Tyler Steen, Alabama (7.1)
9. Ryan Hayes, Michigan (6.5)
10. Wanya Morris, Oklahoma (6.4)
11. Trevor Reid, Louisville (6.0)
Explain the Grade: Broderick Jones
Jones has the high-end physical traits in terms of size (6'4", 310 lbs), movement skills and power to become a plus starter for multiple contracts. He is also young (21 years old) and inexperienced (19 career starts), which is a double-edged sword.
On one hand, his inexperience and youth increase his runway for development, giving him significant untapped potential that raises his ceiling. On the right team with a top-notch offensive line coach, he would likely become a Pro Bowl-caliber starter within his first contract.
On the other hand, his lack of experience shows up on film with consistent lapses in technique and an obvious rawness to his game that calls into question how soon he will be a reliable starter, thus lowering his floor.
This is a classic case of separating the evaluation from the valuation. In regard to Jones, the former is cut and dried, while the latter is dependent on his landing spot.
If Jones were guaranteed to be picked by a quality team with a renowned developer, his grade would be higher. Given that unknown and with our grading scale in mind, the label of "potential impact starter" makes the most sense.
Interior Offensive Linemen
Best Run-Blocker: Peter Skoronski
Best Pass-Blocker: Peter Skoronski
Best Zone-Blocker: John Michael Schmitz
Most Pro-Ready: Peter Skoronski
Most Versatile: Peter Skoronski
1. Peter Skoronski, Northwestern (8.4)
2. O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida (7.8)
3. Steve Avila, TCU (7.5)
4. John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota (7.4)
5. Cody Mauch, North Dakota State (7.4)
6. Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame (7.1)
7. Nick Broeker, Mississippi (6.8)
8. Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan (6.6)
9. Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama (6.5)
10. Andrew Vorhees, USC (6.5)
11. Jaxson Kirkland, Washington (5.9)
Explain the Grade: John Michael Schmitz
Schmitz has been a quality starter at center for the Gophers and carried a Day 2 grade last year when it was assumed he would declare for the draft. He experienced a dip in play in terms of consistency and sustaining and finishing blocks in 2022, but he provided a great week of practice at the Senior Bowl, showcasing the strengths of his game.
The first-team All-American presents very good play strength with an advanced understanding of leverage as a run-blocker, allowing him to work under and inside of opponents quickly; pin, seal and open up lanes on angle drives; double-team; and reach blocks. Schmitz does a nice job using torque to lift and uproot defenders, is extremely physical and plays with a nasty demeanor to create a lot of knockdowns.
He has a strong anchor against the bull rush, but he will chase smaller, shifty rushers across his face, lunge and lean into contact periodically and lose his balance too often. This issue became more prevalent in 2022, making it the main concern regarding his NFL projection.
Overall, Schmitz is a plus run-blocker and solid pass-protector. With more patience, control and restraint in his game, he will become a longtime quality starter.
Defensive Linemen
Best Nose Tackle: Siaki Ika
Best Pass-Rusher: Jalen Carter
Best Run-Stopper: Jalen Carter
Most Versatile: Tyree Wilson
1. Jalen Carter, Georgia (9.5)
2. Bryan Bresee, Clemson (8.4)
3. Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech (8.1)
4. Siaki Ika, Baylor (7.7)
5. Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida (7.5)
6. Tuli Tuipulotu, USC (7.5)
7. Karl Brooks, Bowling Green (7.5)
8. Zach Harrison, Ohio State (7.4)
9. Mazi Smith, Michigan (7.3)
10. Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh (7.2)
11. Jaquelin Roy, LSU (7.2)
12. Colby Wooden, Auburn (7.2)
13. Mike Morris, Michigan (7.2)
14. Zacch Pickens, South Carolina (6.9)
15. Byron Young, Alabama (6.9)
16. Keondre Coburn, Texas (6.8)
17. Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern (6.7)
18. Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin (6.6)
19. Isaiah McGuire, Missouri (6.6)
20. Kobie Turner, Wake Forest (6.5)
Explain the Grade: Karl Brooks
Brooks makes his debut on B/R's big board. He cleared two major hurdles to get here.
First, the first-team All-MAC performer played out of position at the collegiate level. Despite being 300 pounds, Brooks primarily lined up as an edge defender when he's a much more natural 3-technique. His quickness really shines along the interior and was a big reason why he made a name for himself at the Senior Bowl.
Without much buzz surrounding Bowling Green, tape has been hard to come by, but that will change now that Brooks is one of the offseason's big winners. Don't be surprised if he keeps climbing the board.
Edge-Rushers
Best Speed-Rusher: Andre Carter II
Best Power-Rusher: Will Anderson Jr.
Best Run-Stopper: Will Anderson Jr.
Most Versatile: Myles Murphy
1. Will Anderson Jr., Alabama (9.6)
2. Myles Murphy, Clemson (9.1)
3. Nolan Smith, Georgia (8.2)
4. BJ Ojulari, LSU (8.0)
5. Andre Carter II, Army (7.7)
6. Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame (7.6)
7. Will McDonald IV, Iowa State (7.5)
8. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State (7.5)
9. Keion White, Georgia Tech (7.5)
10. Brenton Cox Jr., Florida (7.3)
11. Lukas Van Ness, Iowa (6.8)
12. Xavier Thomas, Clemson (6.7)
13. Byron Young, Tennessee (6.6)
14. Nick Hampton, Appalachian State (6.6)
15. Derick Hall, Auburn (6.5)
16. Habakkuk Baldonado, Pittsburgh (6.4)
17. DJ Johnson, Oregon (6.3)
18. Ali Gaye, LSU (6.3)
19. Robert Beal Jr., Georgia (6.2)
20. Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska (6.1)
Explain the Grade: Will McDonald IV
McDonald is an impressive athlete who can jump over cars and will have a vertical jump in the 40s at the NFL combine, according to Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell (via The Athletic's Bruce Feldman).
The three-time first-team All-Big 12 performer uses his athleticism well to be one of the class' better pass-rushers. He showed up during Senior Bowl week and won consistently in the one-on-one drills with his quickness and ability to bend around the corner.
McDonald, however, has a long way to go as a run defender. He weighed 241 pounds in Mobile, which is five pounds heavier than he was listed for the Cyclones. Even though he took a step in the right direction, strength at the point of attack remains one of the few sticking points in his earning a first-round grade.
Linebackers
Best Blitzer: Noah Sewell
Best Run-Stopper: Jack Campbell
Best in Coverage: Trenton Simpson
Most Versatile: Drew Sanders
1. Trenton Simpson, Clemson (7.7)
2. Drew Sanders, Arkansas (7.6)
3. Jack Campbell, Iowa (7.5)
4. Noah Sewell, Oregon (7.4)
5. Owen Pappoe, Auburn (7.0)
6. Mike Jones Jr., LSU (6.9)
7. Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama (6.7)
8. Nick Herbig, Wisconsin (6.6)
9. Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati (6.4)
10. DeMarvion Overshown, Texas (6.2)
11. Dee Winters, TCU (5.9)
Explain the Grade: Noah Sewell
Coming into the season, Sewell ranked as B/R's top off-ball linebacker. But his movement skills didn't improve and even looked slightly worse. As a result, he's ranked fourth at the position.
The combine will be his opportunity to shed that narrative, as he can show how fluid he really is during the on-field portion of his workout. It wouldn't come as a surprise, however, if his numbers don't match those of the other top athletes at the position, who include Drew Sanders and Trenton Simpson.
Still, Sewell can be a force when working downhill, as a run defender or blitzing opposing quarterbacks. As such, he is worthy of Day 2 status as a late second-round or early third-round prospect.
Cornerbacks
Best in Man Coverage: Joey Porter Jr.
Best in Zone Coverage: Kelee Ringo
Best Slot Corner: Clark Phillips III
Most Versatile: Cam Smith
1. Joey Porter Jr., Penn State (8.4)
2. Clark Phillips III, Utah (7.9)
3. Cam Smith, South Carolina (7.7)
4. Devon Witherspoon, Illinois (7.6)
5. Eli Ricks, Alabama (7.5)
6. Deonte Banks, Maryland (7.5)
7. Garrett Williams, Syracuse (7.4)
8. Kelee Ringo, Georgia (7.4)
9. Christian Gonzalez, Oregon (7.3)
10. Mekhi Garner, LSU (7.3)
11. Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (7.1)
12. Jarrick Bernard-Converse, LSU (6.9)
13. Julius Brents, Kansas State (6.8)
14. Riley Moss, Iowa (6.8)
15. Darius Rush, South Carolina (6.5)
16. Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford (6.3)
Explain the Grade: Christian Gonzalez
Gonzalez is a longer cornerback with very good size (6'2", 201 lbs) for the position. He's a physical player who often played and excelled in man coverage.
Concerns arise with that physicality, though. Gonzalez tends to get grabby during downfield coverage. In the NFL where the game is called much tighter, he will need to be far more disciplined with his technique.
But scouts see his fluidly to get in and out of breaks at his size and come away impressed.
The first-team All-Pac-12 performer has the physical tools to be picked much higher in the draft than B/R has him rated, as long as he's placed in the right system with a good position coach to help him refine his technical skill set.
Safeties
Best in Man Coverage: Antonio Johnson
Best in Zone Coverage: Jammie Robinson
Best Run-Stopper: Christopher Smith
Most Versatile: Brian Branch
1. Christopher Smith, Georgia (8.1)
2. Brian Branch, Alabama (7.8)
3. Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M (7.7)
4. Jordan Battle, Alabama (7.0)
5. Jammie Robinson, Florida State (7.0)
6. JL Skinner, Boise State (6.9)
7. Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame (6.7)
8. Jay Ward, LSU (6.6)
9. Trey Dean III, Florida (6.5)
10. Sydney Brown, Illinois (6.5)
11. DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama (6.3)
12. Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State (6.2)
13. Demani Richardson, Texas A&M (5.9)
Explain the Grade: Jammie Robinson
Robinson is an active safety with excellent instincts to be constantly around the ball and has the motor to finish the play. He does a very good job tracking the ball and playing in the box, as well as showing the coverage skills to carry receivers downfield.
The two-time first-team All-ACCer has a knack for good timing when breaking up passes and the ball skills to locate and play through the pocket of wide receivers to disrupt throws.
Robinson also performed well throughout Senior Bowl week, showing excellent fluidity in coverage. If he had a little more size (5'11", 194 lbs) and performed better in man coverage, he would be much higher on this list.