Updated 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Match Card Ahead of PPV

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

The final major stop before WrestleMania 39 will occur Saturday in Montreal at the annual Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

As is usually the case, the card includes two Elimination Chamber matches with significant stakes on the line, but the biggest draw is the main event pitting undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns against hometown hero Sami Zayn.

The undercard includes some huge names as well, including Brock Lesnar locking horns against Bobby Lashley and WWE Hall of Famer Edge continuing his crusade to get revenge against The Judgment Day.

The following is a full rundown of the Elimination Chamber card and everything you need to know about when and how to watch the show.

Information

Where: Bell Centre in Montreal

When: Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET

Watch: Peacock

Match Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Elimination Chamber match for Raw Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 39: Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. Natalya vs. Carmella

Elimination Chamber match for United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Damien Priest vs. Montez Ford

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Bálor and Rhea Ripley

Top Matches to Watch

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

WrestleMania isn't until April 1-2, but Elimination Chamber will be headlined by a WrestleMania-caliber match.

After months of Zayn being aligned with Reigns and The Bloodline, things fell apart at the Royal Rumble when The Honorary Uce refused to hit his longtime friend, Kevin Owens, with a steel chair while he was handcuffed to the ropes.

Instead, Zayn hit Reigns in the back with the chair, which led to Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa jumping the Canadian, and Jey Uso walking out against The Tribal Chief's orders.

At Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Zayn will have the entire hometown crowd behind him, which promises to make for one of the most electric pro wrestling atmospheres in many years.

The match itself should be spectacular, plus fans will be left to wonder whether Jey Uso will get involved, and if he does, who he will help.

The possibility of Owens appearing for the first time since the Royal Rumble in an effort to provide backup for his friend also exists.

Reigns, Zayn and The Bloodline have consistently made magic for months and are responsible for arguably one of the greatest storylines in wrestling history, and another important chapter will be written Saturday.

Women's Elimination Chamber Match

The SmackDown Women's Championship match is already set for WrestleMania, with women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair.

And at Elimination Chamber, the Raw women's title match at The Show of Shows will be determined as well.

In an effort to find a WrestleMania opponent for Raw women's champion Bianca Belair, WWE official Adam Pearce set up an Elimination Chamber match featuring six of the company's top female Superstars.

Four of the competitors were the final quartet left in the women's Rumble match besides Ripley: Asuka, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez and Nikki Cross. Natalya and Carmella were the final two qualifiers who earned their way in by winning Fatal 4-Way matches.

Asuka, Morgan and Rodriguez seemingly all have a legitimate chance to win the contest and go on to challenge Belair, and any of them could give The EST of WWE a great match.

Ultimately, it seems the Chamber match is primarily a vehicle to get over the dominance of Asuka, who returned at the Rumble with a new look and attitude.

The Empress of Tomorrow has been on a roll since coming back into the fold, and it wouldn't be surprising if she eliminates all five of her opponents en route to victory.

United States Championship Elimination Chamber Match

While no world titles will be on the line inside the Elimination Chamber, the spotlight will be on the United States Championship.

After winning and holding the U.S. title by hook or by crook through rivalries with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory will be forced to put the belt on the line against five other competitors inside the Chamber.

Most are expecting Reigns vs. Zayn to be the match of the night, and that may be the case, but the men's Elimination Chamber match is a sleeper candidate to take that accolade.

With Theory, Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Montez Ford making up the field, the work rate will be high, and there should be no shortage of exciting spots.

There is also an element of mystery regarding who will win, which adds even more intrigue to the bout.

If the speculation about Theory facing John Cena and Rollins facing Logan Paul at WrestleMania are true, then neither of them necessarily need to leave the event as U.S. champion.

That could open the door for another Superstar to score one of the biggest wins of their career just six weeks out from WrestleMania 39.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.