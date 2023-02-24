Bruins' Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2023 NHL Trade Deadline

0 of 3

The Boston Bruins have been the best team in the NHL this season, but that doesn't mean they're perfect. And they could benefit from making a few additions ahead of the March 3 trade deadline.

Boston already made a splash by acquiring forward Garnet Hathaway and defenseman Dmitry Orlov from the Washington Capitals on Thursday in exchange for Craig Smith, a 2023 first-round pick, 2024 third-round pick and 2025 second-round pick.

The Bruins own a 44-8-5 record this season, good for first place in the Atlantic Division. They got out to a historic start, having gone 39-7-5 heading into the All-Star break. And while they've shown no signs of slowing down, adding some depth beyond Hathaway and Orlov for a deep playoff run wouldn't be a bad thing.

Time is running out for the team to win another Stanley Cup with Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and Brad Marchand on its roster, which means general manager Don Sweeney should be doing everything in his power to bring in some talent for a lengthy playoff run this spring.

This is absolutely a "go for it" year for the Bruins, especially considering it's unknown how long this particular group will be together.

However, Boston doesn't need to make a significant shakeup at the trade deadline given the additions of Hathaway and Orlov, plus the immense amount of team chemistry it already has.

While adding the likes of Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane or San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier would be nice, the Bruins can—and should—consider lesser deals that may have just as much of an impact.

Sweeney has been doing his due diligence on the market, so it's possible he'll be willing to swing for the fences if the price is right.

So, let's take a look at some players Boston should target and some they should avoid this winter.