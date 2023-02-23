Garnet Hathaway, Dmitry Orlov Traded to Bruins in Deal With Capitals, Wild

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Boston Bruins acquired forward Garnet Hathaway and defenseman Dmitry Orlov on Thursday in a three-team trade with the Washington Capitals and Minnesota Wild ahead of the NHL's March 3 deadline.

The Capitals acquired Craig Smith, a 2023 first-round pick, 2024 third-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick in the deal.

Washington initially traded Orlov to the Wild in exchange for forward Andrei Svetlakov. The Capitals retained half of the defenseman's salary.

The Wild then flipped Orlov to the Bruins for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Minnesota retained 25 percent of Orlov's remaining salary in that deal.

