    Cowboys' Micah Parsons, NFL Players Dunk on JuJu Smith-Schuster for Bradberry Tweet

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVFebruary 14, 2023

    JuJu Smith-Schuster
    JuJu Smith-SchusterCooper Neill/Getty Images

    Winning a Super Bowl doesn't make you immune from getting roasted on social media.

    On Valentine's Day, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster poked fun at Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry and referenced the controversial holding penalty from Super Bowl LVII.

    JuJu Smith-Schuster @TeamJuJu

    Happy Valentine's Day, everybody ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/skXuZVgrYR">pic.twitter.com/skXuZVgrYR</a>

    Unfortunately for Smith-Schuster, the tables quickly turned. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown were among those with cutting responses to the 26-year-old wideout:

    Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11

    Damm social media has allowed players social media skills be better than their football skills ! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SAD?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SAD</a>

    AJ Brown @1kalwaysopen_

    First off congratulations. Y'all deserve it .This is lame. You was on the way out the league before mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy . He admitted that he grabbed you but don't act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again! 🎊👏🏾🍻 <a href="https://t.co/Z3SpMXnP4K">https://t.co/Z3SpMXnP4K</a>

    DeKaylin Metcalf @dkm14

    Stall em out J <a href="https://t.co/ddahSf2IOR">https://t.co/ddahSf2IOR</a> <a href="https://t.co/Adtd2CGaKb">pic.twitter.com/Adtd2CGaKb</a>

    Ty Hill @cheetah

    Man played victim 😂😂 lol I'm logging off here today <a href="https://t.co/PhXYQM1aig">https://t.co/PhXYQM1aig</a>

    Darius Slay @bigplay24slay

    Big facts… <a href="https://t.co/mgf8KxP7EU">https://t.co/mgf8KxP7EU</a>

    Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson really went in:

    C.J. Gardner-Johnson @CGJXXIII

    <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamJuJu?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamJuJu</a> DONT GET TWITTER FINGERS ….. please 😫

    C.J. Gardner-Johnson @CGJXXIII

    I got more INT's then bra had TD's….. maybe I need to change to WR 😅😂

    C.J. Gardner-Johnson @CGJXXIII

    JuJu ran from me when I check him in game 🥱🥱🥱 then 10 got his smoke 🤮

    Smith-Schuster didn't have a prolific year in his first season with Kansas City. He caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season and then had just 89 receiving yards in the team's Super Bowl run.

    To the victor go the spoils, but the 2018 Pro Bowler learned the hard way there are some standards when it comes to trash talk.

