Cowboys' Micah Parsons, NFL Players Dunk on JuJu Smith-Schuster for Bradberry Tweet

Winning a Super Bowl doesn't make you immune from getting roasted on social media.

On Valentine's Day, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster poked fun at Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry and referenced the controversial holding penalty from Super Bowl LVII.

Unfortunately for Smith-Schuster, the tables quickly turned. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown were among those with cutting responses to the 26-year-old wideout:

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson really went in:

Smith-Schuster didn't have a prolific year in his first season with Kansas City. He caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season and then had just 89 receiving yards in the team's Super Bowl run.

To the victor go the spoils, but the 2018 Pro Bowler learned the hard way there are some standards when it comes to trash talk.