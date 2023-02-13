Former NFL HC: Refs 'F— Up a Great' Super Bowl with Holding Call on Eagles' Bradberry

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Fans were not the only ones upset about the late-game defensive holding call that helped the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium.

"Way to f--k up a great game," a former head coach said, per Mike Sando of The Athletic.

Eagles cornerback James Bradberry was called for defensive holding against JuJu Smith-Schuster on a key third-down play with just under two minutes remaining in a tie game. The penalty gave the Chiefs a first down and set up the game-winning field goal in the closing seconds.

Referee Carl Cheffers defended the call after the game, while even Bradberry admitted he was at fault.

Fans were still angry at the role the call had in deciding the championship. Current and former NFL personnel were also clearly upset by the decision.

"Terrible! Not one holding called all game!" a game-management coach told Sando.

"Late flag tells me the K.C. sideline called for it," an NFL executive added.

After a great back-and-forth affair that featured three ties and a double-digit comeback for the Chiefs, it's unfortunate that a penalty has become one of the most memorable events.