Referee Carl Cheffers Explains Controversial Super Bowl Penalty on Eagles' Bradberry

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, but not without a little controversy.

Sunday's game was essentially ended by a controversial penalty call on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, much to the ire of Philadelphia fans.

With the game tied at 35 late in the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs on a drive to Philadelphia's 15-yard line with 1:54 remaining on the clock. On a 3rd-and-8, the star quarterback targeted JuJu Smith-Schuster in the left corner of the end zone, but the ball was overthrown.

Even so, a flag was thrown and Bradberry was called for holding on Smith-Schuster, which gave the Chiefs a first down. Kansas City went on to run down the clock before Harrison Butker kicked the game-winning field goal.

After the game, referee Carl Cheffers explained the controversial call, telling reporters that it was "a clear case of a jersey grab that caused restriction."

"The receiver went to the inside and he was attempting to release to the outside," Cheffers explained. "The defender grabbed the jersey with his right hand and restrictd him from releasing to the outside. So, therefore, we called defensive holding."

