X

    Refs Ripped by Twitter After 'Bulls--t' Penalty in Chiefs' Super Bowl Win vs. Eagles

    Doric SamFebruary 13, 2023

    Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) falls to the turf against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    AP Photo/Ashley Landis

    Super Bowl LVII looked to be well on its way to being an instant classic, but it was marred in the waning moments by a questionable call from the referees.

    With the game tied at 35 with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team down the field against the Philadelphia Eagles hoping for a go-ahead score. Facing 3rd-and-8 from the Eagles' 15-yard line, Mahomes threw an incomplete pass in the direction of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

    However, a flag was thrown on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry for defensive holding. Replay showed marginal contact, but at that point games, the hope is that the referees don't insert themselves into the outcome.

    The penalty gave the Chiefs a new set of downs and allowed them to set up a game-winning 27-yard field goal by Harrison Butker with eight seconds left, giving Kansas City its second Super Bowl win in the Mahomes era.

    Fans and pundits on Twitter were incensed after the referees unnecessarily affected the ending of the year's biggest game:

    Taylor Lewan @TaylorLewan77

    The refs were doing such a great job letting the boys play.<br><br>That call is actual bull shit and should have never been called.<br><br>Embarrassing.

    Refs Ripped by Twitter After 'Bulls--t' Penalty in Chiefs' Super Bowl Win vs. Eagles
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Julian Edelman @Edelman11

    You absolutely cannot make that call there

    Adam Malamut @mutsack

    That's fucking awful. End a Super Bowl on a bullshit penalty like that. Awful. NFL should be ashamed. Absolute bullshit

    Will Compton @_willcompton

    That was such a bullshit call.<br><br>Not even a grab that restricted the WR. Ball was uncatchable. <br><br>Just awful, man.

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    That's such a crappy way to decide a Super Bowl man

    Richard Sherman @RSherman_25

    They ruined it again

    LeBron James @KingJames

    Sorry but I don't like that call! Not for the Super Bowl man! 🤦🏾‍♂️

    Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7

    Absolutely awful penalty<br><br>Horrible call

    Reggie Bush @ReggieBush

    Refs just gift wrapped KC the Super Bowl

    M@ @MattSpiegel670

    That is a far too soft and terrible a penalty call on which to end a Super Bowl. <br>A crime against all of us.

    Mike Reiss @MikeReiss

    Officiating. Of course.

    Pat Leonard @PLeonardNYDN

    I can't believe they threw that flag ....

    Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins

    That's pathetic.

    JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN

    Let them play…stop getting in the way of the game!

    Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN

    Third team shows up at just the wrong time.

    Doug Kyed @DougKyed

    AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl ended on flags

    Kyle Odegard @Kyle_Odegard

    Really glad the refs decided an all-time great Super Bowl

    Seth Emerson @SethWEmerson

    Was it a hold? Maybe. But if you don't call it nobody notices it, nobody's talking about it tomorrow. Because they did call it now it may be the story of the game and talked about it for a long time.

    Desean Jackson @DeSeanJackson10

    How do you make that call 🤦🏾‍♂️

    Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns

    😂😂😂 <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLOfficiating?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLOfficiating</a>

    Jeff McDevitt @JeffMcDev

    Refs decide the Super Bowl on something ticky tack. Sickening.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    The refs on that hold: <a href="https://t.co/96VLGPq0Xh">pic.twitter.com/96VLGPq0Xh</a>

    A pair of players from the Cincinnati Bengals—who were on the wrong end of a defensive holding call in last year's Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams—also took to Twitter:

    Logan Wilson @ljw21

    🤔

    Eli Apple @EliApple

    Refs win the bowl again

    The 2022 season has featured some egregiously bad officiating, with multiple instances when the outcomes of games hinged on a call. It's unfortunate that the Super Bowl fell to the same fate.

    The NFL will have to find a way to avoid these types of situations in 2023 and beyond. Despite the negative attention, commissioner Roger Goodell recently defended the referees and said he doesn't think officiating has "ever been better."

    Perhaps the ending of Sunday's big game changed his perspective.