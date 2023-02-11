C.J. Stroud Compared to Joe Burrow by Panthers QB Coach Josh McCown Before NFL Draft

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is expected to be one of the top signal-callers taken in the 2023 NFL draft, and he's already drawing comparisons to one of the best in the game.

Carolina Panthers quarterbacks coach Josh McCown said Stroud reminds him of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow, of course, has gone on to put together an impressive NFL career that has included two consecutive trips to the AFC Championship Game. He was also an MVP candidate this season after throwing for 4,475 yards and 35 touchdowns in 16 games.

We'll have to wait and see how that comparison holds up, but Stroud did put together an impressive 2022 campaign with the Buckeyes, completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 3,688 yards and 41 touchdowns against six interceptions in 13 games.