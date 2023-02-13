Pros and Cons of the USMNT Hiring Jesse Marsch as National Team Coach

0 of 5

The United States men's national team is in the midst of possibly replacing Gregg Berhalter, its head coach at the 2022 World Cup.

Many names have been thrown into the ring by fans and pundits, but one seems to be getting the most traction.

Since getting fired from Leeds United on Feb. 6, Jesse Marsch is the latest manager being discussed to potentially take the job as USMNT head coach.

Though Berhalter is out of contract, he remains a candidate as well.

As the United States Soccer Federation gets set to co-host the FIFA World Cup in three years, it must do its due diligence in hiring the next national team coach if the USMNT wants to advance past the round of 16 for the first time since 2002.

Though Marsch has an impressive resume that includes coaching in England, Germany, Austria and the United States, several questions surround the 49-year-old.

Here are the pros and cons of the USMNT hiring him as its next manager.