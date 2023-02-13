Pros and Cons of the USMNT Hiring Jesse Marsch as National Team Coach

Pros and Cons of the USMNT Hiring Jesse Marsch as National Team CoachFebruary 13, 2023
The United States men's national team is in the midst of possibly replacing Gregg Berhalter, its head coach at the 2022 World Cup.
Many names have been thrown into the ring by fans and pundits, but one seems to be getting the most traction.
Since getting fired from Leeds United on Feb. 6, Jesse Marsch is the latest manager being discussed to potentially take the job as USMNT head coach.
Though Berhalter is out of contract, he remains a candidate as well.
As the United States Soccer Federation gets set to co-host the FIFA World Cup in three years, it must do its due diligence in hiring the next national team coach if the USMNT wants to advance past the round of 16 for the first time since 2002.
Though Marsch has an impressive resume that includes coaching in England, Germany, Austria and the United States, several questions surround the 49-year-old.
Here are the pros and cons of the USMNT hiring him as its next manager.
Pro: Distinct Style of Play
Being a disciple of the Red Bull school, Marsch's teams play expansive and aggressive football.
Typically setting his sides up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, Marsch loves to play direct and vertically offensively. Defensively, he employs a bold counter-press that focuses on disrupting the opposition's passing patterns.
Lining up with a double pivot behind an attacking midfielder, flying wingers and a center forward that can get in behind, Marsch's tactical setup would be intriguing to see with the U.S.
Players like Gio Reyna, Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah and Brenden Aaronson are all adept at playing in the half-spaces and driving at the opposition's defense. Marsch's system thrives with attackers who can be direct.
Should the USMNT hire him as manager, it'll get a coach who can play a high-octane style that would suit a handful of players at his disposal.
Con: Would His Style Fit International Football?
However, for all the intensity that Marsch's style brings, there are questions about its sustainability on the international stage.
His high-pressing tactics can be challenging to implement in a national team setting. The USMNT only has a handful of time together, unlike club teams. And it must be said that Marsch has no experience at the international level, so it could be an awkward adjustment.
Over Marsch's 20 games at the helm this season, Leeds conceded the fourth-most goals per 90 minutes in the Premier League. His intense defensive style and propensity to play a high line could prove tricky to teach in a short amount of time, especially without the proper personnel.
If Marsch takes the helm, he'd have to scout and call up players who fit his tactics.
Unfortunately, the U.S. player pool is only so deep and may not have all the characteristics he would look for in players.
Similar to Berhalter and his system, the USMNT shouldn't hire a manager who will only select specific players that tactically fit his team, regardless of if they're in bad form.
Pro: Knows the US Player Pool
If he's appointed USMNT manager, Marsch could quickly acclimate to the current player pool.
Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie played for him at Leeds, so their transition to Marsch's tactics for the national team would be seamless.
The knowledge they gained from that time could be easily dispersed among the rest of their teammates and would give them a deeper understanding of what's required of them on the pitch.
Although this isn't an overwhelming reason to hire him, chemistry is essential on the national team.
With Berhalter publicly butting heads with the parents of one of his players after the World Cup, Marsch's man management and familiarity could be what the team needs after a tumultuous time.
Con: The USSF May Hire a Non-American for the Job
The USMNT may go a different route and hire a non-American manager.
USSF's interest in Zinedine Zidane shows it's not afraid of appointing a manager who isn't from the United States.
The issue with Marsch is that he's too similar to Berhalter regarding the rigidity of his system. To prevent that from happening again, the USMNT may choose to go after a pure tactician who can get the most out of the player pool.
Marcelo Bielsa is available, as is ex-Germany manager Joachim Löw. Both men have had success at the international level, and Bielsa overperformed with Chile in the past.
Unlike Marsch and Berhalter, the USSF may be willing to overlook Bielsa's tactical strictness for his experience and the structural change he'll bring to the program.
Whoever the USMNT chooses, it must appoint a coach cut from a different cloth than Berhalter.
That could mean Marsch would be a poor option.
Pro: The Most Realistic Option
Finally, the biggest reason why Marsch's name has popped up is that he's the most realistic choice.
For all the pipe dreams about Jose Mourinho or Pep Guardiola, Marsch would seem like a more natural fit for the U.S. He knows the player pool well, he's American with European coaching experience, and he has a style of football that, while it may not translate to international soccer, will make for an exciting on-the-field product.
With links to the Southampton managerial vacancy, Marsch may not be available for the USSF to hire. Also, USSF President Cindy Parlow Cone has said they won't hire a coach until the summer. Marsch won't be available if they wait that long.
But should the Southampton proposal fall through and Marsch remain available in the summer, it wouldn't be shocking to see him appointed as the next USMNT coach.