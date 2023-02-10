NBA Rumors: Reggie Jackson Interests Nuggets After Hornets Contract Buyout

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

After being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Charlotte Hornets ahead of the NBA trade deadline Thursday, Reggie Jackson could potentially be on his way to another contender in the Western Conference.

Considered one of the top post-deadline buyout candidates, Jackson is reportedly at the top of the Denver Nuggets' wishlist, according to Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

Jackson is expected to reach a buyout with the Hornets, which acquired him from thee Clippers in exchange for center Mason Plumlee. The Hornets also received a 2028 second-round pick in the deal.

After trading young guard Bones Hyland to the Clippers, bringing Jackson to Denver could be a great deal on both sides. Jackson could find himself in a role where's immediately contributing on a title contender, while the Nuggets would be adding a savvy veteran with plenty of postseason experience.

Jackson, 32, was solid for the Clippers over his 52 games this season, averaging 10.9 points, 3.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds while playing 25.7 minutes a night.

It also wasn't long ago that Jackson helped lead a Clippers team without Kawhi Leonard to the Western Conference Finals in 2021. During that playoff run, he scored 20 or more points in eight games.

Sitting atop the Western Conference with a four-game lead at 38-18, Denver will try to solidify its standing as much as possible down the stretch. A player of Jackson's caliber could be especially helpful with several teams in the West making major improvements, namely the Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.