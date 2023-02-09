Post-NBA Trade Deadline 2023 Buyout Candidates

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

The flurry of moves that transformed the NBA before our eyes aren't stopping just because the 3 p.m. ET deadline has passed.

The NBA is expected to see several high-profile players hit the buyout market in the coming days, including multiple future Hall of Famers. Russell Westbrook will likely never touch the floor as a member of the Utah Jazz, and John Wall's return to Houston will be shortlived.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the top buyout candidates after Thursday's deadline.

Russell Westbrook

Teams to watch: Clippers, Heat

It would be a massive upset if Westbrook didn't wind up signing with the Clippers. While his Lakers tenure was nothing short of a mess, Westbrook has not been shy about enjoying being close to family in his hometown.

The Clippers have spent more than a half-decade struggling to find an answer at the point guard spot since Chris Paul's departure in 2017. They just jettisoned Reggie Jackson and John Wall at the deadline, leaving them without the two players who have soaked up most of the point guard minutes this season.

Westbrook also has a strong relationship with Paul George dating back to their days as teammates in Oklahoma City. The 2017 NBA MVP supported George when he pushed for a trade from the Thunder to the Clippers in 2019, supporting

"Westbrook's and George's relationship was probably the most consistent, stable thing about the Thunder these past two seasons, and there was no fracture between the two that led to George's trade request," ESPN's Royce Young wrote at the time.

The Heat linger as a potential darkhorse because of their need at the point guard spot and ability to attract veteran talent, but this is a no-brainer. Westbrook will be a Clipper as soon as the ink's dry from his buyout.

John Wall

Teams to Watch: Heat, Wizards, Lakers

The clock is running out on John Wall's NBA career. Wall was a massive net negative over the course of his 34-game Clippers tenure, and he's played in a grand total of 147 games in the last six seasons. He's a bad shooter, doesn't explode to the rim with ease anymore and no longer bends defenses with his passes.

It's a shame that injuries robbed Wall of a significant portion of his prime, but his market will be limited once he hits the open market.

The Heat could show some interest if they fail to land Westbrook after they were linked to him over the summer. The Lakers also expressed some interest last July but seem unlikely to prioritize a point guard in the buyout market after acquiring D'Angelo Russell.

One situation to keep an eye on: a nostalgia run with the Wizards. Washington has been trotting out Monte Morris as its primary point guard this season and could decide to bring back Wall to pair with Bradley Beal. It's a move that would make some level of sense for both parties as the Wizards attempt to sneak into the playoffs.

Patrick Beverley

Teams to Watch: Timberwolves, Heat, Bucks, Clippers

We have our first case of conflicting reports on the buyout market here. Timberwolves insider Dane Moore reported a Beverley-to-Minnesota reunion was "in the works." Meanwhile, NBA insider Marc Stein reported the Wolves do not plan to pursue PatBev on the open market.

Beverley was an emotional leader last season for the Timberwolves before he was traded to Utah as part of the package that brought Rudy Gobert to Minnesota. The Wolves are having clear buyer's remorse for that deal as Gobert continues to disappoint, but they could rectify part of the issue by re-signing Beverley.

The addition of Mike Conley at the deadline may make Minnesota hesitant to muck up its backcourt, but two defense-first veterans who can space the floor can't hurt.

That said, Beverley won't lack for suitors if the Wolves pass on a reunion. The Bucks are arguably the best fit among title contenders, given their need for defensive help in the backcourt. Milwaukee also traded George Hill to Indiana at the deadline, which could open up some backup minutes.

Kevin Love

Teams to Watch: Lakers, Warriors, Suns

Cavaliers general manager Kolby Altmann told reporters Thursday he does not expect Kevin Love to be involved in buyout talks. That said, things change—and quickly.

Love is 34 years old, playing in the final year of his contract and has been jettisoned from the rotation. That's all the hallmarks of a player primed for the buyout market.

On the other hand, people have been writing eulogies for Love's tenure in Cleveland from the second LeBron James left in 2018. He's stayed every single time. It's likely the two sides are reaching the end of the road in their relationship given Love's diminished play and status in the rotation, but Cleveland's a playoff team and may decide to dust off the former All-Star at some point.

If Love does wind up a free agent, a reunion with James in Love's hometown in Los Angeles makes a ton of sense. Several other West Coast teams would also express interest despite Love being on the downslope of his career.

Serge Ibaka

Teams to Watch: 76ers, Warriors, Heat

Ibaka couldn't crack the Bucks' rotation and has regressed to the point he's no longer a reliable piece even in a limited role. If the Bucks thought he could reasonably help them in the frontcourt, he'd still be on the roster.

Ibaka is most likely to garner interest from contenders looking for 10-12 minutes a night from a backup big and hoping he'll still show occasional flashes. The Sixers have been looking for a reliable backup for Joel Embiid all season and were surprisingly quiet at the deadline. They're going to ramp up activity once the buyout market starts and could be a strong Ibaka suitor.

Danny Green

Teams to Watch: 76ers, Suns, Lakers

No one knows quite what to make of Danny Green as he continues recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the 2022 playoffs. He made his season debut Feb. 1 and played in exactly three games with the Grizzlies before being traded at the deadline.

The 35-year-old missed eight of his 11 shots across the three games and looked very much like an aging veteran recovering from a career-altering injury.

Green will nevertheless garner interest once he clears waivers, with a reunion in Philadelphia seeming like the most obvious fit. The Sixers took care of Green last offseason by using his contract as trade bait rather than waiving him to save space, and he had a strong relationship with the Philadelphia locker room.

Seth Curry

Teams to Watch: Basically all of them

It's more unlikely than likely the Nets buy out the final months of Curry's contract, but he'll have interest across the league if he winds up available. Curry is a career 43.8 percent shooter from distance and will get work well into his mid-30s, provided he does not become a complete defensive liability (it's already close).

While injuries have kept him off the floor for stretches this season, Curry still should have a place in a suddenly crowded Nets rotation. If Brooklyn wanted him off the roster, odds are he would have been traded Thursday.

Reggie Jackson

Teams to Watch: Whoever misses out on Westbrook and Beverley

Assuming the buyout market winds up as loaded as expected, Jackson's not going to have teams falling over themselves to sign him. He'll likely have to wait until Westbrook and Beverley (and potentially Wall) find their next destinations before he winds up signing anywhere.

The Suns are a decent bet to explore the possibility of adding Jackson to the fold.

Terrence Ross

Teams to Watch: 76ers, Suns, Lakers, Celtics

It seems Ross' tenure in Orlando is finally ending after six-plus seasons. He's been a deadline rumor mainstay for years but the Magic have always held onto the floor-spacing guard, and they seemingly ran out of time to extract value from him on the trade market.

Ross remains a solid-but-unspectacular role player off the bench and is currently shooting 38.1 percent from three-point range. Several contenders will look into signing him if he winds up being bought out.