Former Clemson, Florida OL Kaleb Boateng Dies at Age 21

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Offensive lineman Kaleb Boateng, who played college football at Clemson and Florida, has died at the age of 21.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney issued a statement about Boateng after learning of his death:

"We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Kaleb's passing. This is a very tragic and sad situation. Our prayers are with his family. While he was only here a couple of years before moving on, we remember Kaleb as being a good teammate and always having a good spirit to him. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and all of those who were blessed to know him."

