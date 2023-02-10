X

    Former Clemson, Florida OL Kaleb Boateng Dies at Age 21

    Adam WellsFebruary 10, 2023

    MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 30: a Clemson Tigers helmet rests near the sidelines during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Clemson Tigers on Friday, December 20, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Offensive lineman Kaleb Boateng, who played college football at Clemson and Florida, has died at the age of 21.

    Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney issued a statement about Boateng after learning of his death:

    "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Kaleb's passing. This is a very tragic and sad situation. Our prayers are with his family. While he was only here a couple of years before moving on, we remember Kaleb as being a good teammate and always having a good spirit to him. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and all of those who were blessed to know him."

