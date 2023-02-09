Dewayne Dedmon Reportedly Waived by Spurs After Heat Trade at NBA Deadline

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Dewayne Dedmon era in San Antonio is over. After two days.

The Spurs waived Dedmon on Thursday, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, after acquiring him and a 2028 second-round pick from the Miami Heat on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Dedmon, 33, wasn't a huge contributor for the Heat this season, averaging 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and just 29.7 percent from three.

He only appeared in one game after a bizarre Jan. 10 incident. During a sideline disagreement about being subbed out of a matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dedmon swatted at a massage gun and knocked it onto the court.

He was promptly ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct, the Heat suspended him for one game and he didn't appear in a contest again until playing 12 minutes in a Feb. 4 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.

"We're all a bunch of gnarly personalities," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters after Dedmon's ejection. "That part was unfortunate. Everything before that, that's the Miami Heat. That part was unacceptable.''

For teams in need of veteran center depth on the buyout market, Dedmon is a viable option. He won't be the only one, however.

Charania also reported that the Indiana Pacers are waiving Serge Ibaka after acquiring him in a deadline deal. Injuries have dramatically limited the 33-year-old in recent seasons, and he didn't make much of an impact for the Milwaukee Bucks in his 16 games this season, averaging 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.6 minutes.

In his prime, Ibaka was a solid rim-protector with range beyond the three-point line. He likely isn't that player any longer. But a contending team may give him or Dedmon a shot on the buyout market.