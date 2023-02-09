Report: Jae Crowder Traded to Bucks in Nets, Pacers Deal Involving Serge Ibaka, More

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly traded forward Jae Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal after acquiring him in the blockbuster move that sent Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium first reported the deal Thursday. Milwaukee will send out five second-round picks, per Charania.

As part of the deal, the Bucks will send Serge Ibaka and George Hill to the Pacers, according to Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

News emerged via ESPN's Brian Windhorst in September that Crowder requested a trade after finding out that he may lose his starting job:

"Veteran forward Jae Crowder asked not to come to training camp, and the Suns announced they'd granted the request Sunday. Crowder was informed over the summer that he may lose his starting job this season, sources said, and it prompted him to request a trade. The Suns had discussions about it throughout the summer but hadn't found a deal yet. But it seems clear his time with the team is over."

Crowder ended up on the team's inactive list and did not play for the Suns this season as the franchise looked for a trade partner.

Crowder has suited up for the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat and the Suns during his 10 years in the NBA.

The 32-year-old has played his last two seasons in Phoenix and started 109 of his 127 regular-season appearances.

The Suns have excelled over those two years. They reached the NBA Finals in 2021 after finishing second in the Western Conference.

Phoenix followed that up with an NBA-best 64-18 record last season but fell to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs.

It was a tough offensive season for Crowder, who shot 39.9 percent en route to 9.4 points per game. On the flip side, he was arguably the team's best defender, leading the team with a 2.4 defensive box plus/minus, per Basketball Reference.

However, Jake Fischer reported for Bleacher Report last June that the Suns had "called rivals to measure Jae Crowder’s value on the trade market." He is in the final year of a deal that pays him $10.2 million in 2022-23.

Crowder joins a second-place Bucks team looking for a return trip to the NBA Finals after winning the championship against Phoenix two seasons ago. Last year's Bucks had the talent and depth to get there, but injuries befell the team, notably a sprained MCL suffered by Khris Middleton that kept him out for much of the playoffs.

Crowder provides three-point shooting and defense for a team that could use another wing. He should seamlessly fit into the rotation as the Bucks look to regain their perch atop the NBA.