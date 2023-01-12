X

    Heat's Dewayne Dedmon Suspended 1 Game After Hitting Massage Gun onto Court

    Adam WellsJanuary 12, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 05: Dewayne Dedmon #21 of the Miami Heat during the game during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on December 05, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended by the team for one game after he swatted a massage gun onto the court during play in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

    The Heat announced Dedmon's suspension Wednesday night after consulting with the NBA. He exchanged words with head coach Erik Spoelstra on the sideline during a break in play and then launched the medical device onto the court following the timeout.

    Dedmon was ejected from the game.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.