Heat's Dewayne Dedmon Suspended 1 Game After Hitting Massage Gun onto Court

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended by the team for one game after he swatted a massage gun onto the court during play in Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Heat announced Dedmon's suspension Wednesday night after consulting with the NBA. He exchanged words with head coach Erik Spoelstra on the sideline during a break in play and then launched the medical device onto the court following the timeout.

Dedmon was ejected from the game.

