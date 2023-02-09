Knicks Trade Rumors: Obi Toppin Eyed by Multiple Teams; NY Asking 'Significant Price'

Elsa/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are reportedly fielding trade interest for former first-round draft pick Obi Toppin, but the team isn't willing to let him go easily before Thursday's deadline.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, "Several teams talked to New York about Obi Toppin this week. The Knicks' asking price is said to be significant, as you'd expect."

Begley named the Indiana Pacers as one of the teams to have "registered interest" in Toppin. The 24-year-old becomes eligible for a contract extension this summer.

The eighth overall pick in the 2020 draft, Toppin has not been able to see much playing time in his young career. In his three seasons, he has a career average of 14.5 minutes per game. He hasn't started any of his 41 appearances this year, posting averages of 6.6 points and 3.3 rebounds.

The emergence of power forward Julius Randle as an All-Star is the main reason for Toppin's lack of opportunity to see the floor. However, Begley pointed out that the youngster has not been one to complain.

"Toppin has handled his diminished role with class publicly," Begley stated. "As far as I can tell, he's done everything the franchise has asked of him."

The Knicks already acquired swingman Josh Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers, reuniting him with his Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson. At 30-26, New York is just a half-game out of the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Moving a player like Toppin would surely help the Knicks continue to improve their roster, but time is winding down for teams to entice New York to let him go.