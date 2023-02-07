Updated Potential Landing Spots for Sharks' Erik Karlsson Amid NHL Trade Rumors

Updated Potential Landing Spots for Sharks' Erik Karlsson Amid NHL Trade RumorsFebruary 7, 2023
The San Jose Sharks could be one of the most intriguing teams to watch as the NHL's March 3 trade deadline approaches.
Near the bottom of the Western Conference and looking like a team in need of a rebuild, they could be big-time sellers with two of the biggest names who might be available.
Forward Timo Meier—a pending restricted free agent—figures to be available for the right price, while veteran defenseman Erik Karlsson could also be on the trading block if the Sharks look to kickstart a rebuild.
If San Jose parts ways with Karlsson, it could be a massive and complicated deal.
He has an $11.5 million yearly salary-cap hit for the next four full seasons and the ability to control where he goes with a no-trade clause. That cap hit, as well as Karlsson's leverage, will certainly limit the number of realistic options.
But any team that can figure out a way to fit his contract should be willing to explore any and all options. Even though Karlsson is in his age-32 season, he has reestablished himself as one of the league's elite players and is having a historically great season offensively, looking to become the first defenseman in 31 years to top the 100-point mark. He would make an impact on any contender.
That is also what could make a trade enticing for Karlsson. The only thing he has not done in his career is win a Stanley Cup, and he is probably not going to get that opportunity with San Jose. If he wants to take what may be his best shot at one while he is still playing at an elite level, a trade is the way to go.
So with that in mind, here is an updated look at a few teams that make sense as potential landing spots for Karlsson.
Buffalo Sabres
Why not start with something wild but also wildly fun?
Karlsson might not make the Buffalo Sabres a Stanley Cup team this season—they are not even a lock to make the playoffs—but what a shot in the arm this would be for Buffalo.
The Sabres have leaped forward this season and inserted themselves in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race. They are also swimming in salary-cap space and are one of the few teams that could actually fit Karlsson under the cap with relative ease. Buffalo has money coming off the books with Kyle Okposo, Zemgus Girgensons and Craig Anderson pending unrestricted free agents, and it has one of the deepest prospect pools in the league from which to trade.
A deal for Karlsson would give the Sabres a nightmare of a defense with 2018 and 2021 No. 1 overall picks Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power already in place as well as the incredibly underrated Mattias Samuelsson.
The Sabres have been an afterthought in the NHL for more than a decade. They have a chance to change that in the very near future.
Be bold.
A Karlsson trade would not be about just this season. He could make a huge difference in a year or two, though.
Seattle Kraken
The Seattle Kraken have rapidly developed into a serious contender in the Western Conference, and it looks like the playoffs are well within their reach.
There is a lot to like about this team and its depth, but the one thing it is lacking is a difference-maker and game-changer. That one player for whom other teams need to always account.
Rookie Matty Beniers seems like he is on his way there at forward, but Seattle is lacking that sort of impact player on defense.
The unit is very good from top to bottom without any glaring weaknesses, but it could still use a No. 1 player.
Karlsson is that player.
The Kraken would need to get creative to fit Karlsson in this season by sending money the other way and getting San Jose to retain some, but they do have a projected $19.3 million in cap space next season with 16 players under contract. That is manageable.
Karlsson would also be a major addition for a power play that ranks 20th in the NHL.
Dallas Stars
The Dallas Stars were one of the teams supposedly interested in Karlsson several years ago when he was traded from the Ottawa Senators to the Sharks, and they should look into him again.
Dallas already has one of the best teams in the league, but it could use an upgrade on the right side of its defense.
Karlsson would also give the Stars a dominant one-two punch on the blue line with Miro Heiskanen.
From a hockey standpoint, this would be a great fit based on need and because Dallas is clearly looking to add a major piece.
The problem would be the salary cap, as well as the Stars' depleted cupboard of 2023 draft picks, as they already traded their first- and third-round selections.
Could they make something work with San Jose retaining salary and taking a prospect-heavy trade package?
Could Dallas get a third team involved to absorb even more salary?
It would take creativity, but when you have a chance to win a Stanley Cup, you do not want to let that opportunity pass. Especially since the Western Conference is as wide-open as it is this season.
Winnipeg Jets
There is a lot to like about this Winnipeg Jets team.
Connor Hellebuyck is one of the league's best goalies. When he is on top of his game, not many can match him save for save. And he has been on his game.
The Jets also have a great collection of top-tier forwards with Kyle Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele.
Josh Morrissey has also had a breakthrough season to finally give them a No. 1 defenseman.
But that blue line could use help, and Karlsson would certainly provide that.
Now would also be a great time for the Jets to go for it.
They came out of the All-Star break with the third-best points percentage in the Western Conference and have quietly made themselves a contender again. Like Dallas, Winnipeg needs to recognize that its window is open and make a serious effort to strike.
A blue line with Karlsson, Morrissey and Neal Pionk would bring a ton of offensive firepower, especially behind that group of forwards.
Edmonton Oilers
This situation would be perfect and make a ton of sense—if not for two significant obstacles.
The first obstacle is the salary cap, as the Edmonton Oilers already have a handful of big-money players at the top of their lineup and do not have a lot of cap flexibility. But there is always a way to get around that, especially at the trade deadline, and we have seen it time and time again with teams such as the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights. If there is a player you want, you can get them.
The second—and more problematic—obstacle might be that general manager Ken Holland never seems to fully understand the timeline he is working on and that the Oilers need to be all-in on winning right now. He has been slow to make impact trades, and that has to stop.
Players such as Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl do not come along often, and when they do, their primes are short. You need to do everything in your power to put the best possible team around them every single season.
The one thing this team is lacking is a No. 1 defenseman who can play big minutes and be a superstar.
Edmonton hoped Darnell Nurse would be that player, but he has not repeated his performance from the 2020-21 season that earned him his big contract.
He is a good player, but the Oilers could use another impact player on that defense.
Could you imagine Karlsson on the power play with McDavid and Draisaitl? An already unstoppable unit would become even better. That trio would be incredible to watch even during five-on-five play.
The Oilers have done McDavid and Draisaitl a disservice for many years. Adding Karlsson would be a big step toward changing that.
Salary-cap information via CapFriendly.