Austin Rivers Says Mo Bamba Only Famous for Rap Song After Fight; Fans Unleash Memes

The Orlando Magic's 127-120 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves was overshadowed by a fight that broke out in the third quarter and resulted in five players being ejected.

The brawl started with Austin Rivers and Mo Bamba getting into it in front of Orlando's bench. Both players were ejected, along with Jaden McDaniels, Taurean Prince and Jalen Suggs.

In a post on Instagram after the game, Rivers joked that Bamba is only famous for the Sheck Wes rap song named after him.

Rivers' post was in response to Bamba posting the "F--k around, find out" meme on his Instagram stories.

Fans on Twitter had some interesting reactions to Rivers calling out Bamba for being more famous because of the song than his performance as a basketball player:

Wes named the 2017 song after the Magic center because they grew up together in the same area of Harlem, New York. The music video has 398 million views on YouTube, so there is some credence to Rivers' point even if he meant it in a derogatory way.

The Magic haven't really been relevant for Bamba's entire career. They did make the playoffs in each of his first two seasons, but they were quickly sent home in the first round.

Rivers doesn't have much of a leg to stand on in the fame department. He's probably just as famous for being the son of Doc Rivers as he is for anything that he's done in his NBA career.

But for one moment at least, Rivers and Bamba made themselves the center of the NBA universe.