    Austin Rivers Says Mo Bamba Only Famous for Rap Song After Fight; Fans Unleash Memes

    Adam WellsFebruary 4, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Members of the Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves get into a scrum in the third quarter of the game at Target Center on February 03, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Mo Bamba #11, Jalen Suggs #4 of the Orlando Magic and Austin Rivers #25 of the Minnesota Timberwolves were ejected from the game. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
    David Berding/Getty Images

    The Orlando Magic's 127-120 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves was overshadowed by a fight that broke out in the third quarter and resulted in five players being ejected.

    The brawl started with Austin Rivers and Mo Bamba getting into it in front of Orlando's bench. Both players were ejected, along with Jaden McDaniels, Taurean Prince and Jalen Suggs.

    In a post on Instagram after the game, Rivers joked that Bamba is only famous for the Sheck Wes rap song named after him.

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    "We only know you from an old rap song" <br><br>Austin Rivers responds to Mo Bamba 😳 <a href="https://t.co/KmdsfNpUEV">pic.twitter.com/KmdsfNpUEV</a>

    Rivers' post was in response to Bamba posting the "F--k around, find out" meme on his Instagram stories.

    Fans on Twitter had some interesting reactions to Rivers calling out Bamba for being more famous because of the song than his performance as a basketball player:

    SNBets @SNBets

    <a href="https://t.co/sa0gDkeBba">pic.twitter.com/sa0gDkeBba</a>

    Trevor 🇺🇦 🇨🇦 🌻 @Latenite72

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBAAllStar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBAAllStar</a> <a href="https://t.co/eFXbDOWP19">pic.twitter.com/eFXbDOWP19</a>

    AREGEE @KlLLIANHAYES

    <a href="https://t.co/pTfUAQXUIT">pic.twitter.com/pTfUAQXUIT</a>

    Rob @Robbbbbbbb

    <a href="https://t.co/A5lUcjyTw4">pic.twitter.com/A5lUcjyTw4</a>

    𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 ⚡️ @DestroyingWrld

    Mid off 😭 <a href="https://t.co/vx5NNKX7ya">pic.twitter.com/vx5NNKX7ya</a>

    Vinny 🦌 @thenamesvinny

    We really have role player beef 😭 <a href="https://t.co/2U4ZCZ2doY">pic.twitter.com/2U4ZCZ2doY</a>

    P1N💯 @PANTHERSNAT1ON_

    <a href="https://t.co/TDbH8hJLXD">pic.twitter.com/TDbH8hJLXD</a>

    Jimmy Joe Jerkić @Jimmyjoejerkic

    Rivers came prepared: <a href="https://t.co/oMStgj6BrT">pic.twitter.com/oMStgj6BrT</a>

    The CaruShow 🐐 @BaldMambaSZN

    Austin Rivers and Mo Bamba beef <a href="https://t.co/D0J8r44VtK">pic.twitter.com/D0J8r44VtK</a>

    'Berto' @warriorsinpho

    <a href="https://t.co/VWgL5OUbUa">pic.twitter.com/VWgL5OUbUa</a>

    Abel Empire @spainard87

    <a href="https://t.co/D5TmhXW9J2">pic.twitter.com/D5TmhXW9J2</a>

    Wes named the 2017 song after the Magic center because they grew up together in the same area of Harlem, New York. The music video has 398 million views on YouTube, so there is some credence to Rivers' point even if he meant it in a derogatory way.

    The Magic haven't really been relevant for Bamba's entire career. They did make the playoffs in each of his first two seasons, but they were quickly sent home in the first round.

    Rivers doesn't have much of a leg to stand on in the fame department. He's probably just as famous for being the son of Doc Rivers as he is for anything that he's done in his NBA career.

    But for one moment at least, Rivers and Bamba made themselves the center of the NBA universe.