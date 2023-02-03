Notre Dame's Tommy Rees Reportedly Accepts Alabama OC Job on Nick Saban's Staff

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Notre Dame's Tommy Rees will become the next offensive coordinator of the Alabama Crimson Tide, according to Mike Berardino of the South Bend Tribune.

Rees, who filled the same role with the Fighting Irish, will take over for Bill O'Brien, who was hired to be offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots this winter.

ESPN's Pete Thamel wrote that a deciding factor for Rees was the opportunity to work for Nick Saban.

Rees spent the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Fighting Irish after beginning his career with the team as a quarterbacks coach in 2017. Before that, he spent 2016 as an offensive assistant for the then-San Diego Chargers.

The 30-year-old is Saban's fifth offensive coordinator since Lane Kiffin left in 2017. He's also Saban's youngest coordinator since Will Muschamp was his defensive coordinator at LSU in the early 2000s.

Rees helped lead Notre Dame to the College Football Playoff in 2020 and a Fiesta Bowl appearance during the 2021 season.

However, his offense was a disappointment in 2022 following an injury to quarterback Tyler Buchner. The Fighting Irish were forced to rely on Drew Pyne instead and took more of a running approach because of that.

During the 2022 season, the Notre Dame offense averaged 396.2 yards per game, including 207.1 passing and 189.1 rushing. They also scored 31.8 points per game.

Now that he's headed to Tuscaloosa, Rees will be tasked with helping the Crimson Tide get back to the College Football Playoff. As for Notre Dame, it's unclear who the school might be targeting as its next offensive coordinator.